Severn Trent Water breached wastewater duties, UK watchdog says
Ofwat Investigation Findings and Company Response
July 8 (Reuters) - UK water regulator Ofwat on Wednesday said it found utility Severn Trent Water had breached its obligations to treat wastewater, but opted not to impose a fine, citing the company's proactive steps to identify and address failures.
Details from the Regulator
Failures Identified
- Severn Trent had failed to effectively provide drainage and deal with the contents of its sewers
- Company failed to maintain adequate systems and processes to meet those duties.
Investment and Remediation
- Utility to invest £98 million ($130.88 million) of shareholder funds to address them.
- The shareholder-funded investment included additional capacity at 65 wastewater treatment sites, storm tank enhancements, increased storage at storm overflows, and £26 million of nature-based solutions in the Mansfield area.
Regulator's Distinction and Expectations
- The regulator drew a sharp distinction between Severn Trent and the seven cases that preceded it in the investigation.
- "Their (Severn Trent Water) response to those failures sets a standard we expect from all companies," said Lynn Parker, Ofwat's Senior Director for Enforcement.
Outcomes and Compliance
- The investment produced tangible results, with Severn Trent's average spills per storm overflow falling to 15 in 2025, well below the industry average of 20.5.
- The regulator has accepted an enforceable package of undertakings requiring Severn Trent Water to rectify all outstanding issues and ensure future compliance.
Sector-Wide Context
- Ofwat's sector-wide wastewater investigation has so far secured enforcement packages and fines totalling more than £300 million.($1 = 0.7488 pounds)
(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)