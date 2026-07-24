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Australia's ASX finance chief Andrew Tobin to retire months after new CEO named - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australia's ASX finance chief Andrew Tobin to retire months after new CEO named

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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ASX's Andrew Tobin to Retire as Finance Chief After New CEO Appointment

Andrew Tobin's Retirement and Leadership Changes at ASX

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian stock exchange operator ASX Ltd said on Friday that CFO Andrew Tobin intends to retire.

The announcement comes two months after the bourse operator appointed Euronext executive Anthony Attia as its top boss following the abrupt resignation of long-time CEO Helen Lofthouse earlier this year.

Background on Andrew Tobin

Here are some details:

  • Tobin's Tenure at ASX

    Tobin joined ASX in 2022 and has led the finance, treasury, strategy and corporate affairs teams over the period.

  • Transition Plans

    ASX interim CEO Darren Yip said Tobin has agreed to remain CFO while the company finalises the appointment of a successor.

  • Contributions and Leadership

    "Andrew has made a significant contribution over the past four years as ASX navigated a demanding operating environment," Yip added.

Challenges and Future Outlook for ASX

  • Regulatory Scrutiny and Operational Issues

    Recent Incidents

    ASX has faced heightened regulatory scrutiny following a series of operational issues, including a company-name mix-up in August 2025 and an outage of its announcements platform in December 2025.

  • Incoming CEO Appointment

    The company reiterated that incoming CEO Attia will assume the role on September 1.

(Reporting by Nikita Maria Jino in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Andrew Tobin has served as ASX CFO since September 2022 and will retire, staying on during the transition to a successor (globaldata.com).
  • Tobin’s retirement follows ASX’s recent regulatory and operational turbulence, including an August 2025 naming error that wiped A$400 million off a company’s market cap and a December 2025 announcements platform outage affecting about 80 stocks (finance.yahoo.com).
  • Incoming CEO Anthony Attia, formerly of Euronext, is set to assume the top role on September 1, with interim CEO Darren Yip confirming Tobin’s continued support until a CFO successor is appointed (asx.com.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is retiring from ASX Ltd?
Andrew Tobin, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ASX Ltd, is retiring.
When will the new CEO assume the role at ASX?
Incoming CEO Anthony Attia will assume the role on September 1.
How long has Andrew Tobin been CFO at ASX?
Andrew Tobin joined ASX in 2022 and has served for about two years.
Why is the ASX's leadership change significant?
The leadership change follows a period of regulatory scrutiny and operational issues at ASX.
Who is the outgoing CEO of ASX?
Helen Lofthouse, the former CEO of ASX, resigned earlier this year.

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