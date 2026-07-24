ASX's Andrew Tobin to Retire as Finance Chief After New CEO Appointment
Andrew Tobin's Retirement and Leadership Changes at ASX
July 24 (Reuters) - Australian stock exchange operator ASX Ltd said on Friday that CFO Andrew Tobin intends to retire.
The announcement comes two months after the bourse operator appointed Euronext executive Anthony Attia as its top boss following the abrupt resignation of long-time CEO Helen Lofthouse earlier this year.
Background on Andrew Tobin
Here are some details:
Tobin's Tenure at ASX
Tobin joined ASX in 2022 and has led the finance, treasury, strategy and corporate affairs teams over the period.
Transition Plans
ASX interim CEO Darren Yip said Tobin has agreed to remain CFO while the company finalises the appointment of a successor.
Contributions and Leadership
"Andrew has made a significant contribution over the past four years as ASX navigated a demanding operating environment," Yip added.
Challenges and Future Outlook for ASX
Regulatory Scrutiny and Operational Issues
Recent Incidents
ASX has faced heightened regulatory scrutiny following a series of operational issues, including a company-name mix-up in August 2025 and an outage of its announcements platform in December 2025.
Incoming CEO Appointment
The company reiterated that incoming CEO Attia will assume the role on September 1.
(Reporting by Nikita Maria Jino in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)