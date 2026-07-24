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Oil set for weekly rise amid Red Sea shipping attacks, Kazakhstan output cuts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil set for weekly rise amid Red Sea shipping attacks, Kazakhstan output cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Surge on Red Sea Shipping Attacks and Kazakhstan Output Cuts

By Colleen Howe

Global Oil Markets React to Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Disruptions

Red Sea Shipping Attacks Drive Oil Price Surge

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - Oil headed for weekly gains on Friday, as Houthi attacks on tankers in the Red Sea sparked worries about the closure of a second shipping chokepoint, while Kazakhstan temporarily cut output after its main export route was forced to shut.

Brent futures eased 72 cents, or 0.72%, to $99.97 a barrel as of 0126 GMT, but remained on course for a 13.5% advance this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 70 cents, or 0.76%, to $91.49 a barrel, on track for a 10.9% weekly rise.

Brent had settled up 7% and WTI up 6.2% on Thursday, the first time since May that Brent settled above $100 after Iran-aligned Houthis said they had struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

Concerns Over Bab el-Mandeb Shipping Route

Prices were driven up by fears that the attacks would lead to the closure of the Bab el-Mandeb shipping route, which controls access from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean and is the second most important oil channel after the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to "hold Iran responsible" for any further attacks.

Escalating Tensions Between Iran and Saudi Arabia

The Iran-aligned Houthis had declared on Monday that they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, which had been diverting its oil via pipeline to get around Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had been pressing the Houthis to close the Bab el-Mandeb gateway to the Red Sea if the U.S. continued to attack Iranian power infrastructure, after an interim truce between the two countries collapsed two weeks ago.

"The noose around global energy supply routes is pulling tighter again," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

Kazakhstan Output Cuts Add to Supply Fears

Also on Thursday, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said oil companies temporarily cut back production after suspected Ukrainian drone attacks forced the country's main Black Sea export terminal to close.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium stopped receiving oil from Kazakhstan after suspending loadings because of attacks on tankers at the terminal, industry sources had said on Tuesday. The route handles about 2% of global daily crude supply.

Kazakhstan's energy ministry did not specify the scale of the production reductions, but one source said the country's biggest field had cut output by more than half.

Impact on Global Oil Supply

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude is trading just under $100, down slightly but still tracking a strong weekly gain (~13.5%), while WTI is near $91.50, eyeing ~10.9% weekly rise.
  • Houthi assaults on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea have raised concerns about disruption at the Bab el‑Mandeb chokepoint, potentially tightening global energy flows.
  • Kazakhstan has temporarily scaled back production—its largest field halving output—following drone attacks on tankers at the CPC Black Sea terminal, which halted key export loadings (~2% of global daily supply).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise this week?
Oil prices rose due to attacks on tankers in the Red Sea and Kazakhstan's temporary output cuts after its main export route was shut.
What shipping route was threatened by the attacks?
The Bab el-Mandeb shipping route, a key channel between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, was threatened by the Houthi attacks.
How much has Brent crude advanced this week?
Brent crude is on course for a 13.5% weekly advance.
Why did Kazakhstan cut oil output?
Kazakhstan cut oil output after suspected Ukrainian drone attacks forced the closure of its main Black Sea export terminal.

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