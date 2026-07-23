GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK consumer sentiment improved as Burnham headed for Downing Street - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK consumer sentiment improved as Burnham headed for Downing Street

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets UK Politics Consumer Sentiment

UK Consumer Confidence Surges as Burnham Takes Office and Optimism Grows

British Consumer Sentiment Rebounds in July

Survey Results and Key Drivers

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence showed signs of recovery in July helped by hopes about the country's new prime minister, hot weather and the soccer World Cup after a long period of uncertainty about the economy, a survey showed on Friday.

The GfK consumer confidence index jumped to -17 from -23 in June, the highest level since January and the largest month-on-month increase since November 2023.

July's reading was well above a forecast in a Reuters poll for only a small improvement to -21.

Timing and Political Context

The survey was conducted between July 1 and July ​14, after Burnham won an election to enter parliament in June but before he became Labour leader and prime minister.

It was also conducted before a renewal of the conflict in the Gulf pushed up energy prices and raised concerns among investors about fresh inflation pressures.

Expert Insights and Contributing Factors

Neil Bellamy, GfK's consumer insights director, said the prospect of a fresh start in British politics with Burnham replacing Keir Starmer in Downing Street was very likely to have accounted for some of the July bounce.

"There were also hopes at the start of July that the Middle East conflict might stabilise and bring UK fuel prices down. The feel-good factor of the FIFA World Cup will have reinforced sentiment too."

Economic Data and Government Measures

The survey chimed with recent economic data, including a temporary slowdown in inflation, published shortly after Andy Burnham became prime minister on Monday.

New Policies and Announcements

Since then, Burnham's government has announced a reduction in tax on electricity bills and a lower cap for bus fares. He also said he would cut business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues by 20%.

Consumer and Economic Outlook

GfK said households' ​assessment of the general economy over the ⁠past year jumped by 10 points to -39, the highest level since late 2024.

The outlook for the economy in the coming 12 months was the most optimistic since October 2024, up by ​eight points at -28.

Intentions for making major purchases also rose by eight points to -12, the highest level since the start of the year.

The GfK ​survey was based on 2,012 responses.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • The GfK index surged to –17 in July, beating forecasts of –21, marking its highest level since January and largest monthly jump since Nov 2023.
  • The survey, conducted July 1–14, captured rising hopes around Andy Burnham replacing Keir Starmer as prime minister, before the Middle East energy shocks and his official appointment.
  • Since taking office, Burnham has enacted cost‑of‑living relief: removing VAT on electricity bills from October, introducing a £2 bus fare cap, and announcing a 20% business‑rates cut for pubs, clubs and music venues, bolstering the sentiment rebound.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused UK consumer confidence to improve in July?
UK consumer confidence improved due to hopes for the new prime minister Burnham, hot weather, and the positive impact of the soccer World Cup.
How much did the GfK consumer confidence index rise in July?
The GfK consumer confidence index jumped to -17 from -23 in June, showing the highest level since January.
What new measures did Prime Minister Burnham announce?
Burnham's government announced a reduction in electricity bills, lower bus fare caps, and a 20% business rate cut for pubs, clubs, and live music venues.
How did households' assessment of the UK economy change?
Households’ assessment of the general economy over the past year jumped by 10 points to -39, the highest since late 2024.
When was the consumer confidence survey conducted?
The survey was conducted from July 1 to July 14, after Burnham won the election but before he became prime minister.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Australia's ASX finance chief Andrew Tobin to retire months after new CEO named

Australia's ASX finance chief Andrew Tobin to retire months after new CEO named

Image for Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says

Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says

Image for Burnham needs a new approach and money to boost social housing, think tank says

Burnham needs a new approach and money to boost social housing, think tank says

Image for Russian head of FIDE suspends activity over EU sanctions

Russian head of FIDE suspends activity over EU sanctions

Image for Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal

Nvidia, Amkor strike $1.5 billion chip packaging deal

Image for UK's Burnham opens 'No10 North' to shift economic power from London

UK's Burnham opens 'No10 North' to shift economic power from London

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Paramount-Warner Bros deal paused through August 17, judge rules
Paramount-Warner Bros deal paused through August 17, judge rules
Image for Trading Day: Burn, baby, burn
Trading Day: Burn, baby, burn
Image for SAP trims profit outlook after acquisitions
SAP trims profit outlook after acquisitions
Image for Intel forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue, profit on strong AI-driven server chip demand
Intel forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue, profit on strong AI-driven server chip demand
Image for Spanish parliament rejects government's 2027 spending plan
Spanish parliament rejects government's 2027 spending plan
Image for Property companies Argan and WDP plan merger to create new €13 billion company
Property companies Argan and WDP plan merger to create new €13 billion company
Image for Swiss chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, US lawsuit claims
Swiss chocolate maker Lindt misleads consumers about child labor, US lawsuit claims
Image for Exclusive-ECB considering several options to mitigate losses, sources say
Exclusive-ECB considering several options to mitigate losses, sources say
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Raytheon wants to help produce interceptors
Image for EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography
EU countries to restore interim measure on allowing Big Tech to fight online child pornography
Image for UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers
UK says armed forces ready to defend country after Iran warning over US bombers
Image for Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia
Factbox-What's in the EU's 21st package of sanctions against Russia
View All Finance Posts