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Asian stocks skid as oil spike revives inflation fears, bonds take a hit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks skid as oil spike revives inflation fears, bonds take a hit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Asian Shares Slide as Oil Surge Sparks Inflation and Bond Market Jitters

Market Reactions to Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

By Stella Qiu

Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Conflict

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Friday as oil prices stormed back above $100 a barrel amid an intensifying conflict in the Gulf, rattling bond markets and reviving fears of a fresh inflation shock.

Brent crude held at $100.85 a barrel, after surging 7% overnight to a two-month high of $102 as attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea choked off a second crucial Middle East artery for global oil supplies, alongside Iran's near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Two weeks since the effective collapse of an interim truce meant to end the war, the U.S. military launched air strikes on Iran into Friday morning while Tehran fired at neighbouring Arab countries that host U.S. bases. With the conflict showing little signs of abating, Brent has soared nearly 40% this month alone.

Expert Commentary on Market Uncertainty

"Two of the world’s busiest shipping corridors are under threat in the same month, and markets are only just beginning to work out what that means," said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a financial advisory firm.

"With that ceasefire now collapsed and oil back above $100, the drop which gave the Fed room to relax may already be reversing ... This looks less like a short-lived spike and more like a genuine reopening of the inflation question."

Central Banks and Inflation Concerns

News that the U.S. administration will impose higher tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners also did not help the inflation picture, with 30-year Treasury yields nearing their highest levels since 2007 and benchmark European borrowing costs climbing to highs last seen in 2011.

Markets bet central banks will have to turn more hawkish, with a one-in-three chance of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve as soon as next week — a sea change from merely a week ago — while a move in September is more than fully priced in.

The European Central Bank left rates unchanged overnight but a September rate hike is about 70% priced in.

Asian and Global Equity Markets React

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% and Japan’s Nikkei slid 2.9%. South Korea's KOSPI dropped 3.7%.

Nasdaq futures were last up 0.1% as bumper results from Intel offered only fleeting support in the face of broader worries about oil and rates.

Wall Street fell overnight after Alphabet and Tesla, the first two of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" megacap tech companies to report this season, spooked investors as both burned through cash in their most recent quarter for their big spending on AI infrastructure. [.N]

Dollar Catching Yield Support

Bond Market Movements

In bond markets, the benchmark 10-year U.S. yield held at 4.7013% on Friday, after hitting an over 18-month high of 4.7030% overnight. 30-year bond yields were steady at 5.17%, just below a 19-year peak of 5.201%. [US/]

The higher Treasury yields helped the U.S. dollar up generally, with the dollar index holding at 101.46 after a 0.3% rise overnight to the highest level this month.

Yen Weakness and Currency Market Concerns

The beleaguered yen was pinned near 40-year lows at 163.89 per dollar, drawing a warning from the U.S. Treasury that excess volatility in the currency was undesirable.

Japan's finance minister has repeatedly issued verbal warnings about a possible intervention in the currency market, after carrying out yen-buying operations in April and May, with the yen weakening beyond the 160 level.

"Against the backdrop of surging energy prices, the hawkish Fed repricing, and the yen's loss of safe-haven status, any comments from Japanese officials today about being ready to intervene or faster BoJ rate hike will likely be ignored," said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.

"At this point, trying to support the yen here would be akin to standing in the way of a bullet train."

Precious Metals Under Pressure

Precious metals took a hit, with gold off 0.1% at $4,043 an ounce after falling 2% overnight. Silver held at $57.45 an ounce after a decline of 3.4% overnight.[GOL/]

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude surged ~6–7%, topping $100 for the first time since May, driven by supply threats via the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz amid renewed Gulf conflict (au.marketscreener.com)
  • U.S. 30‑year Treasury yields remain elevated—holding above 5% for an extended streak—with recent peaks near 5.2%, the highest since July 2007 (fxstreet.com)
  • Investors are pricing in increased likelihood of aggressive central bank action: Fed rate hike odds have risen, ECB September hike ~70% priced in, stoking hawkish expectations (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks fall recently?
Asian stocks fell due to surging oil prices above $100 a barrel, intensifying Middle East conflict, and revived inflation concerns.
How has the Middle East conflict affected oil prices?
Attacks in the Red Sea and near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global oil supply, driving Brent crude up nearly 40% this month.
What is the impact of rising oil prices on inflation and bonds?
Higher oil prices revived fears of inflation, pushed up government bond yields, and fueled expectations for central bank rate hikes.
How have currency markets reacted to these developments?
The U.S. dollar strengthened on higher yields, while the Japanese yen fell to near 40-year lows despite verbal intervention threats.
Which major central banks are expected to raise rates?
Markets are pricing in potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in response to inflation pressures.

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