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Burnham needs a new approach and money to boost social housing, think tank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Housing UK Government

Think Tank Calls for New Funding and Policy on Social Housing Under Burnham

Resolution Foundation’s Recommendations for Social Housing Reform

By Suban Abdulla

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham needs a new approach as well as new money to deliver on his pledge to deliver the biggest council and social house-building programme since World War Two, a think tank said on Friday.

Redirecting Grants and Adjusting Private Sector Requirements

Burnham should redirect grants towards council homes while allowing private house-builders to construct fewer social rent homes - which charge the lowest rents - and more affordable rental homes, the Resolution Foundation said.

The new government should also offer low-cost loans to housing associations, the think-tank, which focuses on issues affecting lower income households, said.

Key Proposals from the Resolution Foundation Report

Strict Allocation of Social and Affordable Homes Programme

In a report, the Foundation recommended:

• Using the 10-year, £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme strictly for social rent homes
• Lowering the amount of social rent homes - which are relatively expensive to build - that private developers must construct when buyer demand is weak and instead encourage them to build more affordable rent units
• Using a £2.5 billion low-cost loan facility in the National Housing Bank to encourage building of affordable homes by housing associations

Projected Impact and Funding Requirements

Overall, the changes would mean building 66,000 low-rent homes a year - an increase of between 1,000 and 3,000 - still well below the post-war era when local authorities were building 100,000 homes a year.

More money would be required for a big increase in affordable housing supply, the Foundation said in a report said.

Burnham’s Commitment and the Current Housing Crisis

Burnham has vowed to increase the supply of council housing, or homes for social rent, which offer tenants around 50% discount compared to market rates, to resolve a housing shortage and reduce the long-term welfare bill and homelessness.

Friday's report said 134,000 families in England are living in temporary accommodation and 1.3 million are on the waiting list for housing.

Policy Options: Re-linking Housing Benefit Support

An option for the government would be to re-link housing benefit support with local rent levels, Hannah Aldridge, senior research and policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said.

In the past, government housing support has been frozen for years at a time despite rent prices surging. Policymakers and charities have advocated re-linking benefits to local rents to ensure low-income households can afford to rent their homes.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Delay private developers’ social rent targets in weak markets and promote affordable rent alternatives.
  • Channel the full £39 billion, 10‑year Social and Affordable Homes Programme into social rent homes.
  • Use a £2.5 billion low‑cost loan facility via the National Housing Bank to empower housing associations.
  • Support re‑linking housing benefits to local rents to prevent affordability shortfalls and reduce temporary accommodation reliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Resolution Foundation recommend for social housing?
The Resolution Foundation urges stricter use of funds for social rent homes and more affordable rental homes, along with low-cost loans for housing associations.
How many low-rent homes are proposed to be built each year?
The proposed changes would enable the building of 66,000 low-rent homes annually, an increase of 1,000 to 3,000 from current numbers.
Why is Andy Burnham being urged to change his approach to social housing?
Think tanks believe Burnham’s policies need more funding and a shift in strategy to meet housing demand and reduce long-term welfare costs.
What is the current scale of the UK’s social housing shortage?
Currently, 134,000 families in England live in temporary accommodation, and 1.3 million are on the waiting list for housing.
How can government housing support be improved?
The think tank suggests re-linking housing benefits to local rent levels to help low-income households afford homes despite rising rent prices.

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