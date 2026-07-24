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Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Romanian F-16 Downs Drone in Airspace Breach, Highlights NATO Security Concerns

Incident Overview and NATO Security Implications

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, July 24 (Reuters) - A Romanian F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that had entered its airspace on Friday, President Nicusor Dan said, the first time the NATO member state has done so following a series of such incursions.

Investigation and Drone Origin

Dan did not specify the origin of the drone and said an investigation was underway.

An army source told Reuters: "There is an ongoing investigation to determine the origin of the drone. But in this part of the world it is Russia that is the attacker."

Regional Security Concerns

Poland and the Baltic states have also suffered such incursions, fuelling concerns that NATO's borders are at risk. 

Details of the Airspace Breach

Earlier, President Dan wrote on social media platform X that a Romanian pilot had shot down the drone at about 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) after it entered the country's airspace.

"The area was uninhabited, so the pilot was able to shoot without any risk. Currently, teams of the relevant institutions are investigating the area to come up with all the details about the incident," Dan wrote.

Jets Scrambled and Military Response

JETS SCRAMBLED

The Romanian Defence Ministry said the drone was shot down near the town of Padina in Buzau County in the east of the country.

It said two Romanian F-16 jets and two Italian Eurofighter Typhoons based in Romania had been scrambled in response to the incursion, adding the drone was first detected by radars at 9:30 a.m. (0639 GMT) around 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Sulina on the Black Sea coast.

Aftermath and Local Impact

Fragments of the drone fell on a wheat field but caused no damage or injuries, the prefect of Buzau County told reporters.

Context: Previous Airspace Breaches

Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, has reported multiple breaches of its airspace by Russian drones since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube River following its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Notable Incidents

In late May, a drone crashed into an apartment building in the town of Galati, near the Ukrainian border, injuring two people, the first time a strike had hit a densely populated area in a NATO country and caused injuries during the Ukraine war.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Alan CharlishEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Romania’s first-ever interception and downing of a drone within its own airspace occurred on July 24, carried out by an F‑16 fighter jet near Padina in Buzău County. (romania-insider.com)
  • This incident comes amid a rising trend of drone incursions into NATO member states—similar events have occurred in the Baltics and Finland, often linked to Ukraine’s long‑range attacks and Russian electronic warfare. (investing.com)
  • Romania shares a 650‑km land border with Ukraine and has seen multiple airspace breaches since Russia’s invasion in 2022, including a May drone strike on an apartment building that injured two civilians—the first such harm in a NATO country. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Romanian airspace on July 24?
A Romanian F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that breached its airspace, marking the first such incident for the NATO member.
Where was the drone shot down in Romania?
The drone was shot down near the town of Padina in Buzau County, eastern Romania.
Was there any damage or injuries caused by the drone incident?
No, the drone fragments fell on a wheat field and caused no injuries or damage according to local authorities.
Who is suspected to be behind the drone incursions into Romanian airspace?
An army source suggested that Russia is likely behind the drone incursions, though investigations are ongoing to confirm the origin.
How has Romania responded to previous airspace breaches?
Romania has reported several airspace breaches since 2022, with increased military vigilance and NATO cooperation along its borders.

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