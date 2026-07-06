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ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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ESM: Dual Shocks Could Push Euro Zone Into Recession, Inflation Near 5%

Main Risks and Economic Impact on the Euro Zone

By Julia Payne

Key Risks Identified by the ESM

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - A new Middle East conflict and a U.S. assets sell-off are the two biggest risks to the euro zone, which, if twinned, could tip the euro area into a recession and send inflation near 5%, the European Stability Mechanism said in a report on Monday.

Increased Exposure to U.S. Financial Markets

Europe is now far more exposed to American financial markets than a decade ago. The euro zone's GDP exposure to the United States stood at 47% last year, compared with 18% in 2013, the ESM said in its first annual report, titled Euro Area Stability Watch.

Potential for Asset Price Correction

"Rising political uncertainty, longer-run fiscal sustainability concerns, and stretched equity valuations built on artificial intelligence-related earnings expectations create the potential for a sudden asset price correction emanating from the U.S.," the report said.

Energy Shock from Middle East Conflict

The ESM, a European crisis fund worth over €430 billion  ($491 billion), outlined this vulnerability alongside the possibility of a new Middle East energy shock.

The Iran war had a major impact on global energy markets and supply chains due to the four-month closure of the vital shipping lane - the Strait of Hormuz. American and Iranian negotiators have yet to agree a lasting peace since their interim deal last month.

Projected Economic Outcomes

If both risks hit, the euro area's GDP may only rise 0.6% in 2026 and contract by 0.4% in 2027.

Portfolio Holdings and Investor Impact

"The euro area has large and increasing holdings of U.S. portfolio investments. At end-2025, the U.S. accounted for nearly half of the euro areaʼs total global portfolio holdings - 59% of equity positions and 36% of debt, compared with roughly one-third in 2013," the report said.

"Therefore, a material repricing of U.S. assets would bring substantial direct losses for European investors."

Exchange Rate Note

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro area’s GDP exposure to U.S. markets has surged from about 18% in 2013 to 47% in 2025, heightening sensitivity to U.S. asset repricing
  • A dual shock—U.S. financial market collapse and another Middle East energy crisis—could shrink euro zone growth to just 0.6% in 2026 and trigger a –0.4% contraction in 2027
  • In a severe scenario combining supply disruption and tightening financial conditions, inflation could spike near 5%, with risks of ‘permanent scarring’ to the economy

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the biggest risks to the euro zone’s economy according to the ESM?
The ESM identifies a new Middle East conflict and a US assets sell-off as the two biggest risks threatening the euro zone.
How could simultaneous US and Middle East shocks impact the euro zone?
If both risks strike together, the euro zone could enter a recession, with GDP projected to contract by 0.4% in 2027 and inflation nearing 5%.
How much is the euro zone exposed to US financial markets?
The euro zone’s GDP exposure to the US reached 47% last year, up from 18% in 2013, making it highly vulnerable to American market shocks.
What would be the likely effect of a US asset repricing on European investors?
A material repricing of US assets could bring substantial direct losses for European investors due to their large holdings in US equities and debt.
What historical event is cited as a major risk factor in the ESM report?
The Iran war, which caused a four-month closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted global energy markets and supply chains, is cited as a significant risk.

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