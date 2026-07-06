UK sanctions Russians it says developed chemical weapons used to kill Navalny

Britain Targets Russian Chemical Weapons Programme with New Sanctions

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday sanctioned seven individuals and two research institutes linked to Russia's chemical weapons programme, targeting those it said were involved in developing toxins used to poison Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

The Poisoning of Alexei Navalny

Navalny fell seriously ill on a flight in Siberia in 2020 and Western laboratories concluded he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

Kremlin Response

The Kremlin has denied accusations that the Russian state had killed Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs.

Details of the Sanctions

The British government said on Monday that some of those sanctioned were involved in developing Novichok agents and Epibatidine, the highly toxic chemical that London says was used against Navalny.

International Law and Security Concerns

Foreign minister Yvette Cooper said Russia's "repeated use of chemical weapons" was a violation of international law and a threat to global security.

Statement from Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper

"From the use of Novichok nerve agents in Salisbury to Epibatidine in Siberia, poisoning Dawn Sturgess and Alexei Navalny, Russia continues to use barbaric tools to inflict death and suffering on innocent civilians, including in Ukraine," she added.

Russian Embassy Reaction

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the new sanctions.

Background on Novichok and Previous Incidents

Novichok is a class of military-grade nerve agents developed during the Soviet era. It was used in the 2018 poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, an attack that also led to the death of a civilian, Dawn Sturgess, who came into contact with a discarded container of the substance.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)