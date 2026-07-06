GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Pound breaks seven-day rally as dollar steadies after jobs data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pound breaks seven-day rally as dollar steadies after jobs data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Pound Slips After Seven-Day Rally as Dollar Recovers on Weak US Jobs Data

Market Movements and Economic Factors

Recent Performance of the Pound and Dollar

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The pound fell on Monday, breaking a seven-day stretch of gains as the dollar recovered some strength following a selloff last week after soft U.S. jobs data. 

Sterling was last down 0.1% at $1.3338 and was steady against the euro, which traded at 0.8055 pounds.

Impact of US Jobs Data on Currency Markets

The dollar fell broadly last week after the monthly U.S. employment report showed far fewer workers were added to payrolls than expected in June, and also in May and April, prompting investors to wind down bets that the Federal Reserve could raise rates as soon as this month. The pound gained 1.1% against the dollar last week in its strongest weekly performance in three months.

Central Bank Policies and Inflation Outlook

Oil Prices and Interest Rate Expectations

The drop in the oil price back towards $70 a barrel has taken the pressure off central bankers to raise borrowing costs, including the Bank of England. Markets are attaching a 70% chance of just one rate rise this year, compared with at least one rise and a strong chance of a second just a couple of weeks ago.

Statements from the Bank of England

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week the central bank was not in a position to consider cutting interest rates.

UK Corporate Pricing and Inflation Trends

A BoE survey on Friday showed UK companies expected their prices to rise 4.1% in the year ahead in the three months to June, up from 4.0% in May and the highest since early 2024, suggesting the energy price shock had yet to release its grip on corporate pricing plans.

Political Developments and Market Reactions

Uncertainty Over Finance Minister Appointment

On the political front, the frontrunner to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister, Andy Burnham, has yet to pick a finance minister.

Investors have expressed concern about who might take the job and what that might mean for Britain's stretched finances. Online betting platform Polymarket places a 55% chance of former energy minister Ed Miliband, who is known to be more left-leaning and favour more expansive fiscal policy, getting the job.

Market and Analyst Perspectives

"Andy Burnham seems likely to take the post of PM around the 20th of this month, but first, he needs his Chancellor. Shockingly, Ed Miliband is the bookies' favourite, quite why is difficult to say, with the former energy secretary and Labour party leader being well known for more fiscally expansive budget ideas than the Treasury is likely comfortable with," David Stritch, currency analyst at Caxton FX, said.

Burnham said last week he had not made a decision on who he would appoint to the role. 

Shifts in Market Sentiment and Bond Yields

On June 22, when Starmer announced he would step down, traders on Polymarket were attaching a 73% chance of former health secretary Wes Streeting becoming finance minister, while Miliband was at 10%.

Since then, UK government bond yields have dropped by 12 basis points to 4.79%, but have crept up from a three-month low of 4.676% struck on June 24, as Miliband's chances have risen.  

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 57,000 in June—far below expectations—leading to a rebound in the dollar and halting the pound’s rally.(kiplinger.com)
  • UK firms’ price expectations rose to 4.1% in the year ahead, the highest since early 2024, reinforcing concerns over persistent corporate inflation.(ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Political uncertainty looms as Andy Burnham emerges as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer, with investors anxious about the potential fiscal direction under Ed Miliband, who is currently polling as the favorite for Chancellor.(lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound fall against the dollar after a seven-day rally?
The pound fell as the dollar recovered after last week's selloff, following weaker-than-expected US jobs data that affected investor expectations.
How did recent US jobs data impact Federal Reserve rate hike expectations?
Weaker US jobs data led investors to dial back bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates soon, putting downward pressure on the dollar.
What are the chances of the Bank of England raising rates this year?
Markets now attach a 70% probability of just one Bank of England rate rise in 2024, down from earlier expectations of more increases.
Who are the frontrunners for UK finance minister?
Ed Miliband and Wes Streeting have emerged as leading candidates, with Miliband currently favoured by betting markets.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade

Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade

Image for Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services

Image for Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year

Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year

Image for Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit

Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit

Image for Denmark intervenes in EU court case over publishers' rights

Denmark intervenes in EU court case over publishers' rights

Image for ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once

ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says
Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says
Image for UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea
UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea
Image for UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows
UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows
Image for Euro zone investor morale improves significantly in July, Sentix survey shows
Euro zone investor morale improves significantly in July, Sentix survey shows
Image for Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval
Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval
Image for Sapporo to invest $643 million in Carlsberg Southeast Asia venture for 25% stake
Sapporo to invest $643 million in Carlsberg Southeast Asia venture for 25% stake
Image for Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal
Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal
Image for Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say
Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say
Image for UK's easyJet rises on Tradegate after warming to $7.3 billion Castlelake takeover
UK's easyJet rises on Tradegate after warming to $7.3 billion Castlelake takeover
Image for UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028
UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028
Image for ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
Image for UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
View All Finance Posts