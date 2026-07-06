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Finance

UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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UK Aircraft Carrier Approached by Russian Patrol Plane in Norwegian Sea Incident

Details of the Incident and NATO Response

Overview of the Encounter

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain said its aircraft carrier in the Norwegian Sea was repeatedly approached by a Russian patrol aircraft, before being escorted away by UK fighter jets, in the latest incident risking a potential escalation between NATO and Russia.

Context: NATO Meeting and Military Assistance

The incident, which Britain called "unsafe and unprofessional", comes ahead of a NATO meeting in Ankara on Tuesday, where NATO members are set to pledge €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026.

Details of the Russian Aircraft Approach

Actions by the Russian "Bear-F" Patrol Aircraft

Britain said the Russian "Bear-F" maritime patrol aircraft passed at low altitude and "unnecessarily close" to HMS Prince of Wales, the aircraft carrier at the centre of a naval formation known as a carrier strike group, on July 2.

"The Bear-F...dropped a large number of sonobuoys in close proximity to the carrier," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement, referring to devices which are used to detect and track submarines.

UK Response to the Incident

Two F-35 fighter jets from the HMS Prince of Wales were sent to intercept the Russian aircraft until it left the area.

Broader Security Context

Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Britain's carrier strike group is currently deployed under NATO's command in the High North, as part of efforts to boost North Atlantic security given concern over Russian aggression in the region.

Previous Security Measures

Earlier this year, Britain deployed military vessels to prevent attacks on cables and pipelines by Russian submarines that spent more than a month in and around UK waters.

Official Visits and Statements

Defence Minister's Visit

Britain said in a separate statement on Monday that defence minister Dan Jarvis had recently visited UK forces onboard the aircraft carrier in waters near Iceland.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • A Russian Bear‑F (Tu‑142) maritime patrol aircraft approached HMS Prince of Wales at low altitude and dropped sonobuoys nearby, prompting a UK F‑35 escort; the MoD called the behaviour “unsafe and unprofessional.” (unn.ua)
  • The incident occurred on July 2 in the Norwegian Sea during the deployment of the UK carrier strike group under NATO’s high‑north operations. (unn.ua)
  • The event raises stakes ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7–8, where allies are set to pledge approximately €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, building on discussions of funding structures including €30 billion via an EU loan and €40 billion bilateral contributions. (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the UK aircraft carrier in the Norwegian Sea?
The UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales was repeatedly approached by a Russian patrol aircraft before being escorted away by UK fighter jets.
Which Russian aircraft was involved in the incident?
The incident involved a Russian 'Bear-F' maritime patrol aircraft that passed at low altitude and close proximity to the UK carrier.
How did the UK respond to the Russian aircraft?
Two F-35 fighter jets from HMS Prince of Wales intercepted the Russian aircraft until it left the area.
Why is the UK's carrier strike group deployed in the High North?
The UK carrier strike group is under NATO command in the High North to enhance North Atlantic security amid growing concerns over Russian actions.
What is the significance of the upcoming NATO meeting mentioned in the article?
NATO members are set to pledge €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026 at the meeting in Ankara.

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