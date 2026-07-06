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Finance

Denmark intervenes in EU court case over publishers' rights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets EU Law Media Rights

Denmark Backs Publishers in EU Court Case on Tech Giants' Responsibility

Denmark's Intervention in the European Court of Justice Case

Background of the Legal Dispute

July 6 (Reuters) - The Danish government has filed a written intervention in the European Court of Justice's case pitting tech companies against Belgium's government, citing the potential impact of the case on the rights of Danish media houses, the Culture Ministry said on Monday.

Streamz, Google, Meta, Spotify, and Sony filed a lawsuit against the Belgian government in 2023. They did so primarily because they believe that Belgium's implementation of Article 15 of the Digital Single Market (DSM) Directive undermines EU law concerning press publishers' rights.

Denmark's Position and Actions

• The government has decided to intervene in the Streamz case, as it is known, in favour of Belgium and participate in the oral hearing on July 6-7.

• Denmark will primarily focus on ensuring that Meta and other tech giants are held accountable for paying for newspaper articles or other content uploaded to their platforms.

• The Culture Ministry participates in a Danish procedural delegation intervening in the case.

Potential Impact on Press Publishers' Rights

• According to the ministry, a ruling in favour of Google, Spotify, Meta, Streamz and Sony could dilute press publishers' rights under the DSM directive.

• At the oral hearing, Denmark will urge the ECJ to clearly define the scope of press publishers' rights, and the responsibility that tech giants have to pay the press publishers when the publishers' content appears on their platforms.

Statements from Danish Officials

• Denmark's Culture Minister Zenia Stampe said tech giants should not be allowed to use media content without paying for it.

• "In the end, it hits the Danish media hard and damages our democracy," Stampe added.

Related Legal Actions

• In addition to the Streamz case, Denmark has also participated in the landmark European copyright lawsuit dealing with the legality of Google's training of artificial intelligence on press releases.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark supports Belgium in the case, emphasizing that tech platforms like Meta must pay publishers for using their content and pushing for clear definitions of press publishers’ rights under EU law
  • A favourable ruling for Google, Spotify, Meta, Streamz, and Sony could dilute publishers’ rights, prompting Denmark to demand stronger legal clarity and responsibility from platforms
  • Denmark’s intervention continues its broader support for press publishers, following similar stances in previous EU copyright litigation contexts

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Denmark intervene in the EU court case over publishers' rights?
Denmark intervened to protect Danish media rights and ensure tech companies are held accountable for paying for news content published on their platforms.
Who are the tech companies involved in the case against the Belgian government?
The tech companies include Streamz, Google, Meta, Spotify, and Sony.
What is Article 15 of the Digital Single Market Directive?
Article 15 grants press publishers rights over the use of their content on online platforms, aiming to ensure they are compensated.
What is Denmark's main argument in the EU court case?
Denmark argues that tech giants should pay publishers when their content appears on digital platforms and seeks clarification and protection of press publishers' rights.
How could the court's ruling affect Danish media?
A ruling in favor of tech companies could weaken publishers' rights and negatively impact Danish media and democracy.

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