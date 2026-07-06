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Headlines

Burglars grab jewellery in lightning raid on France's Lalique museum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Burglars Snatch Jewellery in Swift Raid on Lalique Museum in France

Details of the Lalique Museum Heist

Overview of the Incident

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Burglars grabbed jewellery in a lightning raid on a French museum holding works by luxury glassmaker Rene Lalique and his family, staff there said, less than a year after a heist at the Louvre in Paris shocked the nation.

How the Burglary Unfolded

The masked thieves smashed through the door at Musee Lalique in the eastern Alsace region and took around 20 pieces, together worth several millions of euros, on Sunday morning, France Info and other media said.

Security Response and Investigation

The jewellery was taken "in a very short space of time," the museum said on Instagram. The burglars set off security systems, staff had identified the missing pieces and police were studying CCTV footage as they launched a search, it added.

It did not go into greater detail on what was stolen.

About the Lalique Museum

The museum in the town of Wingen-sur-Moder, 60 km (40 miles) northwest of Strasbourg, houses more than 650 pieces, according to its website, including Art Nouveau jewellery, Art Deco glass and crystal.

Legacy of Rene Lalique

Rene Lalique, who died aged 85 in 1945, began his career as a jeweller and was known for using "glass, enamel, horn, ivory and semi-precious stones in his creations," the website added.

Museum Closure and Security Measures

"The museum will be closed for the forthcoming days in order to make sure it can then be re-opened with full security," it added.

Context: Recent Museum Heists in France

Thieves broke into Paris' world-famous Louvre museum last October. Several suspects have been arrested but the priceless exhibits have not been recovered.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Inti Landauro and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Around 5:30 a.m. local time, a gang forced entry into the Lalique Museum, targeting and smashing display cases to steal roughly 20 crystal jewellery pieces; the alarm sounded but police were alerted only after a cleaner arrived (scmp.com).
  • Loss estimated at several million euros—likely close to €4 million—and the stolen items, made of crystal without precious gems, are difficult to melt down, suggesting a possible specific buyer motive (scmp.com).
  • The museum, housing over 650 works by René Lalique, has temporarily closed to assess security; this follows last year’s high‑profile Louvre heist, underscoring vulnerabilities in museum protection (scmp.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was stolen from the Lalique museum in France?
Around 20 pieces of jewellery worth several millions of euros were stolen in the raid.
Where is the Lalique museum located?
The Lalique museum is located in Wingen-sur-Moder in the eastern Alsace region of France, northwest of Strasbourg.
When did the Lalique museum burglary take place?
The burglary occurred on Sunday morning, July 6.
Were there previous museum heists in France recently?
Yes, last October thieves broke into Paris' Louvre museum.
Is the Lalique museum open to the public after the incident?
The museum will be closed for the forthcoming days to ensure security before reopening.

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