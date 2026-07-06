GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-NATO defence push already strains Europe's budgets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-NATO defence push already strains Europe's budgets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

NATO Defence Spending Increase Creates Budget Strains for Europe

Europe's Struggle to Meet NATO Defence Spending Targets

By Mark John

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will insist at this week's alliance summit that member states are keeping their promise to boost defence spending. Yet progress has been uneven and the push is already stretching some national budgets.

Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, members of the 32-country military pact agreed at last year's summit to boost defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 - just over double the overall level for European states and Canada in 2025.

But since then, two camps have emerged: one is led by Germany and the mostly Nordic and eastern European nations which have found the fiscal space to raise spending; in the other are several big players struggling to do the same.

Major Economies Facing Challenges

"The UK isn't managing, for example. France isn't and Italy isn't either," Guntram Wolff, senior fellow at the Bruegel economics think tank, said of the three largest economies in Europe behind Germany.

NATO says its European members plus Canada spent an extra $90 billion on defence in real terms last year compared to 2024 as they seek to raise core military spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 with a further 1.5% GDP on security-related items.

Before the summit, Rutte has stressed that last year's new spend amounts to a bigger $139 billion tally in nominal terms and that there is a "strong commitment" to hit the combined 5% target on time.

Germany and Eastern Europe: Leading the Way

Germany will use a rule change exempting defence items from strict borrowing limits to double its spending to over €200 billion ($228.38 billion) between now and 2030, according to a budget draft seen by Reuters ahead of a cabinet review on Monday.

Poland, Lithuania and Estonia - countries where the perception of the threat posed by Russia is at its sharpest - are already well on their way to making the new targets, with Warsaw notably having devoted 4.3% of GDP to defence last year.

Political and Fiscal Roadblocks

Britain's Budget Gaps

PARTLY UNFUNDED

Elsewhere the push faces political and fiscal roadblocks.

Britain last week announced plans for an extra £15 billion ($20.01 billion) of defence spending, partly funded by cuts elsewhere. But it emerged that one-third was still unfunded, creating an early budget challenge for the likely new prime minister Andy Burnham.

More fundamentally, the plan was criticised by opposition politicians and former military chiefs for failing to set out when defence spending would reach 3% of GDP, on the way to meeting Britain's NATO commitment to spend 3.5% of GDP by 2035.

"Defence spending will likely remain one of the biggest fiscal pressures facing the UK in the medium term," said Max Warner, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank.

Italy and France: Election Pressures

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is due to tell the summit that Rome, despite one of Europe's largest debt burdens, will lift core and non-core defence spending to 2.8% of GDP in 2026, roughly 0.71 percentage point higher than last year.

But with higher military spending unpopular with many voters ahead of next year's national elections, most of the increase will come from domestic security spending such as police duties.

Plans detailed by France in April would lift its defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade from about 2% now, even as it attempts to bring its overall deficit into line with euro area rules - a tough budget goal as it heads towards next year's presidential elections.

Spain's Reluctance to Increase Spending

Spain's Socialist government meanwhile is not seen budging from its refusal to spend more than 2.1% of GDP on defence, with new resources set to be heavily skewed towards technologies with civil applications.

Concerns Over Industry Capacity

Disputed Spending Figures

CONCERNS OVER INDUSTRY CAPACITY

Elsewhere, NATO officials have queried the assertion of three countries - Czech Republic, Slovenia and Albania - that they had met the old alliance target of 2% of GDP and asked them to review and re-submit their spending figures.

Credibility and Commitment to Targets

"For us, the challenge is to ensure that Allies remain on the credible path towards that 3.5% commitment, if you keep on bumping along at 2%, then you're not on the credible path," a senior NATO official said.

Industry Scepticism and Investment

Bruegel's Wolff noted that, unlike at last year's summit in the Hague, European leaders can look Trump in the eye and argue they have stepped up to shoulder the burden of a Ukrainian war effort that has shown it is able to resist Russian advances.

Still, even if European publics may be starting to accept that more money should go on the military, some observers argue that arms suppliers will need to be convinced that government defence spending will remain high before they make the investment needed to increase their capacity.

"There has been a before Trump, and there will be an after Trump, so this 5% target can change any time," said Ana Boata, head of economic research at Allianz Trade.

"So I think there is a bit of scepticism from European defence companies to actually ramp up investments in order to ramp up production," she said.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

($1 = 0.7497 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer in Brussels; Victoria Waldersee in Madrid; Maria Martinez and Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Andy Bruce in London; Giselda Vagnoni in Rome; Leigh Thomas in Paris; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • NATO members agreed at the 2025 Hague summit to raise combined defence and security spending to 5% of GDP by 2035—comprising 3.5% for core military and 1.5% for related areas (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Germany is loosening its ‘debt brake’ and planning defence spending of €118 billion in 2026, rising to €162 billion in 2029, backed by special-budget exemptions (investing.com).
  • Some major European economies—including the UK, France, and Italy—are struggling to chart credible paths to 5%, facing domestic political resistance and funding gaps (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is NATO pushing for increased defence spending in Europe?
NATO is urging member states to boost defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 to meet rising security challenges and fulfill commitments made at recent summits.
Which European countries are struggling to meet NATO defence spending goals?
The UK, France, and Italy are facing difficulties raising defence budgets, while Germany and several Nordic and eastern European nations have made more progress.
How are countries funding increased defence spending?
Some countries are exempting defence spending from borrowing limits or reallocating budgets, but challenges remain due to political resistance and fiscal pressures.
What is the difference in spending targets among NATO members?
While all members are targeting a combined 5% of GDP on security and defence by 2035, current efforts vary; some countries are ahead, others lag due to budget constraints.
What criticisms exist over defence budget plans in the UK?
UK's plan includes partially unfunded spending increases and lacks clarity on when targets such as 3% or 3.5% of GDP will be achieved, drawing criticism from politicians and experts.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pound breaks seven-day rally as dollar steadies after jobs data

Pound breaks seven-day rally as dollar steadies after jobs data

Image for Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade

Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade

Image for Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services

Image for Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year

Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year

Image for Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit

Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit

Image for Denmark intervenes in EU court case over publishers' rights

Denmark intervenes in EU court case over publishers' rights

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once
ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once
Image for Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says
Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says
Image for UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea
UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea
Image for UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows
UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows
Image for Euro zone investor morale improves significantly in July, Sentix survey shows
Euro zone investor morale improves significantly in July, Sentix survey shows
Image for Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval
Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval
Image for Sapporo to invest $643 million in Carlsberg Southeast Asia venture for 25% stake
Sapporo to invest $643 million in Carlsberg Southeast Asia venture for 25% stake
Image for Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal
Fincantieri to buy four underwater firms in €600 million deal
Image for Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say
Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say
Image for UK's easyJet rises on Tradegate after warming to $7.3 billion Castlelake takeover
UK's easyJet rises on Tradegate after warming to $7.3 billion Castlelake takeover
Image for UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028
UK's Ocado says CEO Steiner to stay in role through 2028
Image for ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO
View All Finance Posts