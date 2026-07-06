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Finance

UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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UK Construction Downturn Slows in June as PMI Rises Slightly from May Low

June 2024 UK Construction Sector Performance Overview

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's construction sector contracted sharply again in June, though the downturn eased slightly from May's six-year low as commercial building weakened less, a business survey showed on Monday.

PMI Survey Results

The S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 38.4 in June from 38.2 in May, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Market Sentiment and Optimism

• "A number of survey respondents suggested recent new contract awards and an expected improvement in broader market conditions had underpinned optimism," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sector-Specific Performance

Commercial Activity

• The commercial activity index improved but remained among the weakest readings since the pandemic.

House Building and Civil Engineering

• House building recorded its sharpest decline of 2026 so far. Civil engineering slumped to its steepest fall since April 2020, amid reports of delayed infrastructure work and fewer public sector tenders.

Other Key Indicators

New Orders and Employment

• The new orders index rose to a three-month high, signalling a slower but still sharp decline in demand.

• Employment fell for an 18th straight month, while subcontractor availability improved at the fastest pace since April 2025.

Cost Pressures

• Cost pressures eased, with the input prices index falling from May's near four-year high.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK Construction PMI rose marginally to 38.4 in June from 38.2 in May, but remained firmly in contraction territory below the 50‑point growth threshold.
  • Housebuilding posted its steepest decline of 2026 so far, and civil engineering contracted at its fastest pace since April 2020, while commercial activity, though still weak, improved slightly.
  • New orders rose to a three‑month high signalling slower decline, input‑price inflation eased from May’s near four‑year high, subcontractor availability improved, but employment continued to fall for an 18th month straight.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the June UK Construction PMI indicate?
The June UK Construction PMI rose to 38.4, indicating the sector is still contracting but at a slightly slower pace than May.
Which sector showed the sharpest decline in June?
House building recorded its sharpest decline of 2026 so far, while civil engineering saw the steepest fall since April 2020.
What are the main reasons for the continued downturn?
Delays in infrastructure work and fewer public sector tenders contributed to the ongoing contraction in the UK construction sector.
How did employment and subcontractor availability fare in June?
Employment in construction fell for an 18th consecutive month, but subcontractor availability improved at the fastest rate since April 2025.
Did cost pressures in the UK construction sector change in June?
Yes, cost pressures eased in June as the input prices index fell from May's near four-year high.

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