UK Construction Downturn Slows in June as PMI Rises Slightly from May Low

June 2024 UK Construction Sector Performance Overview

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's construction sector contracted sharply again in June, though the downturn eased slightly from May's six-year low as commercial building weakened less, a business survey showed on Monday.

PMI Survey Results

The S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 38.4 in June from 38.2 in May, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Market Sentiment and Optimism

• "A number of survey respondents suggested recent new contract awards and an expected improvement in broader market conditions had underpinned optimism," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sector-Specific Performance

Commercial Activity

• The commercial activity index improved but remained among the weakest readings since the pandemic.

House Building and Civil Engineering

• House building recorded its sharpest decline of 2026 so far. Civil engineering slumped to its steepest fall since April 2020, amid reports of delayed infrastructure work and fewer public sector tenders.

Other Key Indicators

New Orders and Employment

• The new orders index rose to a three-month high, signalling a slower but still sharp decline in demand.

• Employment fell for an 18th straight month, while subcontractor availability improved at the fastest pace since April 2025.

Cost Pressures

• Cost pressures eased, with the input prices index falling from May's near four-year high.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)