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Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Politics International Relations

Trump Reignites Dispute With Italy's Meloni Before Key NATO Summit

Transatlantic Tensions Ahead of NATO Summit

Background of the Dispute

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy's defence minister stressed the importance of good transatlantic relations on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump again goaded erstwhile ally Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister.

Meloni last month accused Trump of fabricating a story about her after the U.S. president told an Italian TV channel that she had "begged" him to take a photo with her at a G7 summit in France.

Recent Escalation

With the two leaders due to attend a NATO summit in Turkey this week, Trump appeared to reignite the dispute when he posted on Truth Social a picture of Meloni looking up at him with the caption "RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED".

The Italian prime minister has yet to respond.

Italian Reactions

Official Government Response

"I did not have any reaction (to the post), the fundamental thing is to maintain relations with a key ally like the USA," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told Italy's Sky TV.

"People come and go but relationships remain," he added.

Opposition Response

Opposition politicians were less restrained.

Statements from Political Leaders

"Trump is a despicable, cheap bully," Carlo Calenda, the leader of the small Azione party, wrote on X, expressing his support for Meloni.

History of Meloni-Trump Relations

Meloni was once a vocal supporter of Trump and was the only European leader to attend his inauguration in 2025.

However, she criticised him this year for lashing out at Pope Leo over his condemnation of the Iran conflict. That in turn prompted a blunt rebuke from the U.S. president, who accused her of lacking courage.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump reignited tensions by posting a Truth Social meme of Meloni with the caption “RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED” ahead of the NATO summit. (thedailybeast.com)
  • Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized that relations with the U.S. must endure, noting Meloni had no reaction and “people come and go, but relationships remain.” (ansa.it)
  • This flare-up continues a dispute begun in mid‑June, when Trump claimed Meloni 'begged' for a photo at the G7—an allegation she called “totally invented,” prompting strong backlash from Italian officials. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about Giorgia Meloni before the NATO summit?
Trump posted a photo of Meloni with a caption suggesting a restraining order was needed, reigniting tensions between the two leaders.
How did Italy's defence minister respond to the Trump-Meloni dispute?
Defence Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized the importance of maintaining good transatlantic relations regardless of personal disputes.
Why did Meloni and Trump fall out?
Meloni accused Trump of fabricating a story about her 'begging' for a photo, and criticized him over comments about Pope Leo and the Iran conflict.
Are Meloni and Trump both attending the upcoming NATO summit?
Yes, both leaders are due to attend the NATO summit in Turkey this week.

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