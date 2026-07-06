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Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Tourism Economy

Spain Poised to Welcome 100 Million Tourists and €64 Billion in 2024

Record-Breaking Tourism Growth and Economic Impact

By Corina Pons

Spain’s Tourist Numbers Set to Reach New Heights

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) - Spain is likely to attract 100 million foreign tourists this year with the number of visitors expected to grow during the key summer season helped by uncertainty in the Middle East, Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu told reporters on Monday. 

The world's second-most-visited country after France welcomed 96.8 million tourists in 2025, which represented a record high and an increase of 3.2% compared with the previous year.

"We will probably reach (100 million) if this trend continues. It would be the natural outcome," Hereu said.

Economic Contribution of Tourism

The government estimates tourists will contribute €64 billion ($73 billion) to the economy between June and September, up 10% from the same period last year, reinforcing tourism's role as a key driver of Spain's economic growth and helping the country outperform its European peers.

Factors Driving Increased Tourism

Impact of Geopolitical Uncertainty

This summer, some 43 million international tourists are forecast to visit Spain, 6% more than in the June-September period last year. The government sees the number of arrivals rising —  like it did in the spring —  despite the geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Over the past few months, turmoil in the Middle East diverted some travellers from destinations in the region and boosted demand for southern Mediterranean countries, including Spain.

Resilience Amid Global Challenges

"Three months ago, we thought the conflict in the Middle East could slow tourist arrivals, but the data shows remarkable resilience despite the circumstances," Hereu said.

By October 1, visitor arrivals are forecast to climb to nearly 80 million, a stronger performance than authorities expected in March.

Regional Tourism Trends

While traditional sun-and-beach destinations are expected to continue growing this summer, the government said inland regions will likely see even bigger gains, helped in part by the total solar eclipse in August, which will be visible across a broad swathe of rural and northern Spain.

Hereu said many rural accommodations have been fully booked because of interest in the eclipse.

Managing Overcrowding and Promoting Inland Destinations

The minister said steering tourists inland to lesser-known areas would also help Spain deal with the overcrowding in popular coastal destinations that has triggered a backlash from residents. He urged regional governments to manage tourism offerings, arguing that demand will continue to grow.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain welcomed a record 96.8 million international tourists in 2025, up 3.2% from 2024, with spending reaching €134.7 billion—contributing over 12% of GDP (spainenglish.com).
  • Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu forecasts 100 million visits in 2026, buoyed by summer season strength and demand shifting from Middle East destinations (rte.ie).
  • The August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse—visible across rural inland Spain—has driven surging bookings in less-known regions, helping redistribute tourism beyond overcrowded coastal areas (idealista.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many tourists is Spain expected to attract in 2024?
Spain expects to welcome around 100 million foreign tourists in 2024, surpassing last year's record.
What is the economic impact of tourism for Spain in 2024?
Tourists are expected to contribute €64 billion to Spain's economy between June and September 2024.
Which regions in Spain are seeing increased tourist interest?
While sun-and-beach destinations remain popular, inland and rural areas, especially those offering views of the August solar eclipse, are experiencing higher bookings.
Why is the Spanish government encouraging tourism to inland regions?
Steering tourists inland helps address overcrowding at coastal destinations and supports balanced regional economic growth.

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