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Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Royal Family UK News

Prince Harry Declines Buckingham Palace Stay Amid UK Visit and Royal Tensions

Prince Harry's UK Visit and Accommodation Controversy

Background of the Visit

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during his stay in Britain this week, the palace said, despite a spokesman for the king's second son telling media on Monday that he had accepted an invitation to do so.

Accommodation Offer and Response

Details of the Royal Accommodation Offer

The BBC reported that Harry had not formally responded to the offer of royal accommodation at a Royal residence by a deadline, and was told over the weekend that he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace in central London.

Speculation Surrounding the Visit

The prince's visit to London and Birmingham for a series of charity engagements has sparked speculation as to whether the estranged royal would spend time with his father, King Charles, or stay in a royal palace.

Security Dispute and Family Dynamics

Security Concerns

But the build-up to the trip has been overshadowed by a dispute with the government over security, and a spokesman for the prince said on Sunday that Harry's wife Meghan and children would not join him on the trip to London, but could join later when he visits Birmingham.

Life in the United States

Reasons for Relocation

Harry has lived in the United States since 2020 with his American wife Meghan, after they stepped down as working members of the royal family, citing a desire to be financially independent and to escape what they characterised as media intrusion into their private lives.

Family Relationships and Public Statements

Over the six years since, the depth of the bad blood between Harry and his father and brother has become clear, made public in interviews given by Harry and in his autobiography.

King Charles' Health and Family Connections

The king, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, has barely seen his two grandchildren since they were born but Harry said in May last year he wanted the fighting to end.

Official Statements and Media Coverage

Spokesperson Comments

Harry's spokesman had originally said that he would be staying in a mix of royal and private accommodation.

Buckingham Palace Response

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Harry accepted the palace’s invitation “over the weekend,” but the offer was withdrawn due to missed deadlines and staffing logistics (itv.com).
  • A sensitive High Court judgment linked to his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers added complexity, prompting the palace to reverse the accommodation offer (itv.com).
  • The ongoing disagreement with the UK government over state-funded security has led Harry to travel without Meghan and their children, who may join later in Birmingham (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Prince Harry not staying at Buckingham Palace during his London visit?
Prince Harry missed the deadline to formally respond to an invitation for royal accommodation, so he was told he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace.
Will Meghan and Harry's children join him during the UK trip?
Meghan and the children will not join Harry in London but could join him later when he visits Birmingham.
What is the reason for Prince Harry’s visit to the UK?
Prince Harry is visiting London and Birmingham for a series of charity engagements.
Is Prince Harry expected to see King Charles during this trip?
There is speculation about whether Harry will spend time with King Charles during his visit, but no official confirmation.
Why did Prince Harry and Meghan move to the United States?
Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 to be financially independent and escape media intrusion.

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