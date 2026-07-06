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Britain should consider regulating AI models, FCA official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Britain Urged to Review Regulation of AI Language Models in Finance Sector

Regulatory Concerns and the Impact of AI in Financial Services

By Phoebe Seers

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain should review whether large language models such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini should be regulated as general-purpose AI tools as they increasingly influence consumer financial decisions, a senior official said on Monday. 

Financial Conduct Authority Executive Director Sheldon Mills also said the existing rulebook will need to evolve as firms' reliance on a handful of tech providers creates potential system-wide risks.

Global Regulatory Challenges

Mills' review of the impact of AI on the financial sector comes as regulators globally contend with the impact of AI, from cyber and operational risks associated with frontier AI models such as Anthropic's Mythos to the challenges posed by the rollout of agentic systems capable of acting with limited human intervention.

Consumer Trust and Awareness

He highlighted the growing use of general-purpose large language models by consumers. The review found that more than a quarter of UK consumers trust tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini for financial advice, despite limited awareness that the protections applied to regulated financial services do not extend to those services.

OpenAI, Anthropic and Google were not immediately available for comment.

Recommendations for Regulatory Perimeter

Mills recommended that the FCA consider within the next three to six months whether to "secure and adapt" the regulatory perimeter by reviewing the scale, nature and impact of general-purpose models that currently sit outside it.

"We need to keep pace with a rapidly changing environment and the principles-based, outcomes focussed approach we’ve taken on AI", said Ashley Alder, Chair of the FCA.

Concentration Risk in the Financial Sector

Adoption of AI by Financial Firms

A recent survey found that 81% of financial firms globally were adopting AI at some level, with 40% at more advanced stages of scaling or transformation.

While most use cases remain concentrated in lower-risk back-office functions, British firms are increasingly deploying AI in customer-facing roles, including handling complaints and providing investment guidance. 

Systemic Risks and Dependence on Technology Providers

Operational Vulnerabilities

Mills' review also warned that widespread adoption of AI by the financial sector could leave firms dependent on a small number of technology providers for critical operational capabilities. 

Correlated Behaviour and Common Points of Failure

Shared reliance on the same models, cloud providers or technology infrastructure could create correlated behaviour, herding and common points of failure across the financial system, it said.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers, Editing by Iain Withers Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • FCA Executive Director Sheldon Mills advocates reviewing in the next 3–6 months how to “secure and adapt” the regulatory perimeter to include general-purpose AI given their increasing use in financial advice and decision-making (fca.org.uk).
  • Consumers are using and trusting models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for financial advice—over 25% trust them—despite those tools lying outside existing regulated services (fca.org.uk).
  • Firms’ growing reliance on a handful of AI model providers raises systemic risks, such as correlated failures or market-wide vulnerabilities—amplified by concentration in tech and cloud services (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Britain consider regulating large language AI models?
Britain may review regulation as AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini increasingly influence consumer financial decisions without current regulatory oversight.
What did FCA's Sheldon Mills say about AI in finance?
Sheldon Mills stated that existing rules may need to evolve to address system-wide risks from firms' reliance on a few tech providers and unregulated AI models.
How many UK consumers trust AI tools for financial advice?
The review found that more than a quarter of UK consumers trust AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for financial advice.
What risks are associated with widespread AI adoption in UK finance?
Risks include firm dependence on a small number of tech providers, creating potential correlated behavior and points of failure in the financial system.
Are current financial protections extended to AI-provided advice?
No, many consumers are unaware that protections for regulated financial services do not cover advice given by general-purpose AI tools.

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