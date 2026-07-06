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BP exits Bay du Nord oil project, leaving Equinor as sole owner - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP exits Bay du Nord oil project, leaving Equinor as sole owner

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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BP Sells Stake in Bay du Nord Oil Project, Equinor Becomes Sole Owner

BP Divests Bay du Nord Stake to Equinor: Deal Details and Project Outlook

By Stephanie Kelly

BP's Strategic Portfolio Shift

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - BP has agreed to sell its stake in the Bay du Nord offshore oil project in Canada to partner Equinor as the British energy major sharpens its focus on higher-return opportunities.

Transaction Overview

Under the agreement, Norway's Equinor will become the sole owner of Bay du Nord, acquiring BP's 37.2% stake, the companies said on Monday without disclosing financial terms.

BP's Portfolio Reshaping

The agreement represents another step in BP's efforts to reshape its portfolio to improve profitability, reduce debt and focus capital on higher-return oil and gas projects. BP will retain its 100% ownership of two exploration offshore licences in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Bay du Nord Project Details

Equinor's Next Steps

Equinor will seek to advance the project toward a final investment decision in early 2027.

Project Location and Development

The Bay du Nord development lies in the Flemish Pass Basin about 500 km (310 miles) east of St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador. Expected to tap more than 400 million barrels of oil in its initial phase, the project is based on a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) with subsea tiebacks.

Investment and Production Timeline

Equinor is targeting first oil for 2031, with required investment estimated at about C$14 billion ($9.84 billion).

($1 = 1.4227 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Stephanie KellyEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • BP exits Bay du Nord, divesting its 37.2% interest to Equinor, which becomes sole owner—part of its portfolio reshaping to prioritize higher-return assets.
  • Equinor targets a final investment decision in early 2027, following progress in FEED planning and local benefits agreements, aiming for first oil by 2031.
  • Bay du Nord, discovered in 2013 in the Flemish Pass Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, holds an estimated 400–430 million barrels of recoverable oil and requires ~C$14 billion investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns the Bay du Nord oil project after BP's exit?
After BP's exit, Norway's Equinor becomes the sole owner of the Bay du Nord oil project.
Why did BP sell its stake in the Bay du Nord project?
BP sold its stake to focus on higher-return oil and gas opportunities and reshaping its portfolio.
What is the expected investment for the Bay du Nord project?
The required investment for the Bay du Nord oil project is estimated at about C$14 billion.
When is the Bay du Nord project targeting its first oil production?
Equinor is targeting first oil production from the Bay du Nord project by 2031.
Where is the Bay du Nord oil project located?
The Bay du Nord project is located in the Flemish Pass Basin, about 500 km east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

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