Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to Restart Suez Canal Sailings for Key Service
Resumption of Suez Canal Route for Gemini Network
Background of Route Changes
COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk said on Monday that one of the services in its Gemini network with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will resume sailing through the Suez Canal instead of going around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
Impact of Red Sea Attacks on Shipping
Shipping companies are weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor after vessels were rerouted around Africa in recent years after attacks in the Red Sea which Yemen's Houthis said were to show solidarity with Palestinians.
Maersk’s Statement on Security and Future Plans
"This joint decision with Hapag-Lloyd comes following thorough assessments of the security situation in the Red Sea area, and marks a step towards a gradual return to the trans-Suez corridor," the company said in a statement.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)