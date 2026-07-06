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Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to Restart Suez Canal Sailings for Key Service

Resumption of Suez Canal Route for Gemini Network

Background of Route Changes

COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk said on Monday that one of the services in its Gemini network with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will resume sailing through the Suez Canal instead of going around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Impact of Red Sea Attacks on Shipping

Shipping companies are weighing a return to the critical Asia-Europe trade corridor after vessels were rerouted around Africa in recent years after attacks in the Red Sea which Yemen's Houthis said were to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Maersk’s Statement on Security and Future Plans

"This joint decision with Hapag-Lloyd comes following thorough assessments of the security situation in the Red Sea area, and marks a step towards a gradual return to the trans-Suez corridor," the company said in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • The IMX (ME11) service will shift from the Cape of Good Hope back to the Suez route starting mid‑February 2026 with Albert Maersk westbound and Astrid Maersk eastbound sailings. (apnews.com)
  • All Red Sea transits will be conducted under heightened security—including naval escorts—reflecting cautious resumption amid volatile conditions. (hapag-lloyd.com)
  • This marks a gradual, pilot-style return to the Suez corridor; expansion to other Gemini services (SE1, SE3) depends on sustained improvements in regional stability. (hapag-lloyd.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd resuming sailings through the Suez Canal?
They decided to resume because security conditions in the Red Sea have improved, allowing them to return to the trans-Suez corridor.
Which network service will resume sailing through the Suez Canal?
One of the services in Maersk's Gemini network, operated jointly with Hapag-Lloyd, will resume using the Suez Canal.
Why were shipping routes diverted around Africa previously?
Vessels were rerouted around Africa's Cape of Good Hope due to attacks in the Red Sea, claimed by Yemen's Houthis.
What is the significance of the Asia-Europe trade corridor?
The Asia-Europe trade corridor is a critical shipping route connecting markets, and the Suez Canal is central to this traffic.
Who reported on the Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announcement?
The article was reported by Louise Rasmussen and edited by Essi Lehto.

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