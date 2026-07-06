Dior Triumphs Over Chanel, Dressing Taylor Swift for New York Wedding

By Helen Reid

Celebrity Endorsements Fuel Fashion Rivalries

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - In a coup for Parisian fashion house Christian Dior, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore Haute Couture designs by creative director Jonathan Anderson for their wedding in New York, handing the label an edge in its intensifying rivalry with Chanel for fashion's most coveted celebrity endorsements.

The Impact of Taylor Swift's Wedding on Dior

While no photographs have yet emerged from the tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration, designing Swift's gown — no doubt the biggest bridal commission of the decade — is a big win for 41-year-old Anderson, eager to prove himself just a year into his role leading the French luxury house.

Chanel's Recent Moves in Bridal Fashion

Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, also new in his role, has reinvigorated the brand and made his haute couture bridal debut with pop star Dua Lipa's intricately beaded gown for her Sicily wedding in June.

Media Exposure and Brand Visibility

But the extraordinary media attention surrounding Swift's wedding is likely to deliver far greater exposure for Dior, one of LVMH's flagship brands, as it seeks to revive demand in a sluggish luxury market. Swift's 273 million Instagram followers and loyal global fanbase give the label a level of visibility few marketing campaigns could match.

The Creative Process Behind the Wedding Looks

Dior said the couple's wedding looks were created in its ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris and designed by Anderson in close collaboration with the pair.

Speculation and Predictions on Swift's Dress

Speculation over Swift's dress was feverish in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Stella McCartney, one of the singer's preferred designers, and Givenchy's Sarah Burton were widely tipped as contenders.

However, prediction market Kalshi had Dior as the favourite ahead of the wedding, with Oscar de la Renta ranked second.

Taylor Swift's Fashion Choices

While Swift wears many high-end labels, she rarely attends fashion events and has often championed smaller or lesser-known brands. Her engagement ring, for example, was created by independent jeweller Artifex Fine Jewelry. Known for her all-American style, she wore Ralph Lauren for her engagement shoot, but ultimately turned to French couture for the main event.

Jonathan Anderson's Influence at Dior

Anderson, a Northern Irish designer who spent 11 years at the helm of Loewe before Dior, has already had a busy bridal season. In the past month alone, Dior unveiled two other haute couture wedding gowns designed by him, worn by Chinese model Ming Xi and Brazilian influencer Elisa Zarzur.

Upcoming Dior Haute Couture Collection

The timing of Swift's designer reveal is fortuitous for Anderson, who is showing Dior's fall/winter Haute Couture collection on Monday in Paris.

The Broader Luxury Bridal Market

Of course, designing bridal gowns for the rich and famous is not a guarantee of success for luxury brands, especially as they grapple with weaker consumer demand.

Other Notable Celebrity Weddings

Lauren Sanchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at a lavish three-day celebration in Venice last year. The Italian label has been looking for ways to raise money and is carrying out a debt renegotiation with banks.

Financial Challenges for Luxury Fashion Houses

Valentino, which designed a column dress for Nicola Peltz's wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, reported a loss last year and is also renegotiating with creditors.

(Reporting by Helen ReidEditing by Ros Russell)