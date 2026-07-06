GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-UK's Burnham vows discipline on fiscal rules he may need to bend - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-UK's Burnham vows discipline on fiscal rules he may need to bend

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Andy Burnham Faces Challenges Balancing UK Fiscal Rules and Spending

Balancing Fiscal Discipline with Political Promises

By Andy Bruce

MANCHESTER, England, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's prime minister-in-waiting, Andy Burnham, promises radical change while sticking to the country's fiscal rules, a strategy that needs discipline, luck, and maybe an old trick: kicking the pain points into the long grass.

Last week, Burnham committed to existing fiscal rules that require the government to match day-to-day spending against revenue — a balanced current budget — a feat achieved only fleetingly in the last 25 years.

So far, Britain's £2.9 trillion ($3.87 trillion) government bond market has shown little sign of concern, helped by falling oil prices since the de-escalation of the Iran war, but also Burnham's efforts to burnish an image of fiscal responsibility.

But he has yet to set out how he will square demands for spending and borrowing against his commitments to the fiscal rules and the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto, which ruled out raising taxes on working people.

Current Forecasts and Economic Outlook

Forecasts Based on Pre-War Economy

CURRENT FORECASTS BASED ON PRE-WAR ECONOMY

In March, Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility estimated that finance minister Rachel Reeves' plans would meet the rules with a current budget surplus of £24 billion by 2029/30.

But that outlook was based on the economy before the outbreak of war in the Middle East, and above-consensus growth forecasts for the years ahead.

Economists at Bank of America last week estimated that margin had shrunk to £19 billion.

That combination — shrinking headroom and a manifesto that rules out broad tax rises — increases the temptation to do what governments have done before: defer the reckoning.

Expert Opinions on Fiscal Flexibility

"The idea that this government might promise fiscal consolidation in the future, while topping up spending plans in the near term, seems quite plausible to me," said Bee Boileau, senior researcher at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank.

Reeves' reforms to the fiscal framework, including comprehensive spending reviews every two years, have made gaming the fiscal rules harder, but not impossible.

Her Conservative Party predecessor Jeremy Hunt set the modern template: his March 2024 Budget contained pre-election tax cuts to be paid for by large, unspecified real-terms cuts to government departments in later years.

Strategies for Navigating Fiscal Rules

How to Game the Fiscal Rules

HOW TO GAME THE FISCAL RULES

Here's how a similar ploy could look for Burnham.

Once in power, the new prime minister could publish an initial Budget this year that mostly sticks with current plans, meeting the rule to balance the current budget in the 2029/30 financial year while teeing up his defining Budget in 2027.

From April 2027, the three-year target to balance the budget will shift to 2030/31, which will give Burnham the chance to shift fiscal consolidation past the next election, due in mid-2029 at the latest, while potentially increasing near-term spending.

A biennial review of government spending due next year represents a potential complication. Burnham will be required to set government department budgets for the post-election 2030/31 financial year, and cuts would look politically difficult.

But for a pre-election Budget 2028, Burnham could again postpone fiscal consolidation to 2031/32, this time without specifying where the axe will fall, because that year will fall outside the scope of the Spending Review 2027 for departmental budgets.

Market Reactions and Risks

Gilt Market's Tolerance for Fiscal Maneuvers

GILT MARKET HAS LOW TOLERANCE FOR FISCAL RULE GAMES

The trouble is, the gilt market's tolerance for these strategies may now be limited, said Emma Moriarty, portfolio manager at CG Asset Management, which specialises in fixed income.

"Meeting the fiscal rules is a necessary but not sufficient condition for the bond markets," Moriarty said, adding that gilts had to be viewed in the context of a crowded sovereign debt market, where competition for buyers is strong.

Some argue there is still room to borrow more.

Jim O'Neill, a former British government minister who was chief economist of Goldman Sachs and has recently advised Burnham, has argued that Britain should borrow more to boost infrastructure — something the fiscal rules would allow for.

But Moriarty said the market would still be focused on the bottom line, whatever the stated purpose of the borrowing.

"For gilt investors, the purpose of borrowing matters less than the volume — what moves markets on Budget day is the Debt Management Office's issuance remit, not the Chancellor's justification for it," she said.

Warnings Against Reducing Fiscal Buffers

Boileau advised against running down the buffer against the fiscal rules, saying the Iran war had already likely eroded it.

"We've seen the bad consequences of operating with very little buffer against the fiscal rules in the past, where the government has been forced into big policy changes as a result of relatively small changes in the fiscal forecast," she said.

"We shouldn't necessarily be changing policy immediately to account for shocks — we want to be able to absorb them without changing policy."

Investor Strategies Amid Uncertainty

For now, Moriarty said CGAM was taking a "defensive" stance towards British bonds, favouring short-dated paper and inflation-linked bonds over long-dated conventional debt.

"We're basically trying to protect ourselves from inflation, and we're trying to limit capital losses from any kind of potential negative gilt market shock around developments coming from the Burnham government," she said.

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham pledges balanced current budget by 2029‑30 but forecast surplus has shrunk from £24bn to under £20bn, reducing fiscal headroom and heightening temptation to defer consolidation (theguardian.com)
  • Labour manifesto bans tax hikes on working people, constraining revenue options and increasing reliance on delaying cuts or gaming timing as seen under Hunt’s 2024 Budget (politicshome.com)
  • OBR’s medium‑term fiscal mandate targets a cyclically‑adjusted current budget surplus by 2029‑30, but lower growth, market pressures, and rising debt servicing risk limit flexibility amid narrow forecast margins (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What fiscal rules is Andy Burnham committing to?
Andy Burnham is committing to the UK's existing fiscal rules, which require the government to match day-to-day spending with revenue, aiming for a balanced current budget.
How does Burnham plan to balance spending demands with fiscal discipline?
Burnham has not yet detailed how he will balance spending and borrowing demands while adhering to fiscal rules and Labour's manifesto, which rules out raising taxes on working people.
How could the fiscal rules be 'gamed' according to the article?
The article suggests governments may defer tough fiscal decisions by shifting targets into the future, using biennial spending reviews and budgeting to push consolidation beyond the next election.
What is the reaction of the UK bond market to Burnham's fiscal strategy?
So far, Britain's government bond market has shown little concern, supported by falling oil prices and Burnham's commitment to fiscal responsibility, though experts warn the market has low tolerance for fiscal games.
What challenges could impact Burnham's ability to meet fiscal rules?
Shrinking fiscal headroom, political difficulty in cutting department budgets, and changing economic forecasts due to international events may challenge meeting fiscal rules.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Burglars grab jewellery in lightning raid on France's Lalique museum

Burglars grab jewellery in lightning raid on France's Lalique museum

Image for Italy reshapes national cloud company as Leonardo, Poste target control, sources say

Italy reshapes national cloud company as Leonardo, Poste target control, sources say

Image for Britain's FTSE indexes slip as miners offset financial gains

Britain's FTSE indexes slip as miners offset financial gains

Image for Volkswagen CEO faces acid test from unions over swingeing job cut plans

Volkswagen CEO faces acid test from unions over swingeing job cut plans

Image for UK adds new chemical weapons sanctions, linked to Russia

UK adds new chemical weapons sanctions, linked to Russia

Image for Britain should consider regulating AI models, FCA official says

Britain should consider regulating AI models, FCA official says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BP exits Bay du Nord oil project, leaving Equinor as sole owner
BP exits Bay du Nord oil project, leaving Equinor as sole owner
Image for Analysis-NATO defence push already strains Europe's budgets
Analysis-NATO defence push already strains Europe's budgets
Image for Pound breaks seven-day rally as dollar steadies after jobs data
Pound breaks seven-day rally as dollar steadies after jobs data
Image for Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade
Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade
Image for Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to resume sailings through Suez Canal for one of their services
Image for Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year
Spain expects to welcome 100 million tourists this year
Image for Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit
Trump goads Italy's Meloni again on eve of NATO summit
Image for Denmark intervenes in EU court case over publishers' rights
Denmark intervenes in EU court case over publishers' rights
Image for ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once
ESM sees euro zone recession if US sell-off, new Middle East war hit at once
Image for Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says
Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says
Image for UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea
UK says aircraft carrier approached by Russian plane in Norwegian Sea
Image for UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows
UK construction downturn eases slightly in June, PMI shows
View All Finance Posts