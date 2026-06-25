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Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Investigation into Copenhagen Airport Shutdown and Hybrid Warfare Concerns

By Soren Jeppesen and Louise Rasmussen

Background of the Incident

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - Danish police said on Thursday they had found no evidence to prove that flying objects that shut down Copenhagen Airport last year were drones, after a nine-month investigation into what was seen at the time as a possible attack.

Copenhagen Airport suspended flights on September 22 when the objects were seen in its airspace. In the days that followed, the Danish air force's main fighter jet base and other airports also suspended operations after similar incidents.

Police Findings and Statements

"We cannot confirm that there has been drone activity in and around the airport. At the same time ... we cannot rule out the possibility that there has been drone activity," Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters.

No suspects had been identified and the investigation was closed, he added.

Context: Hybrid Warfare and Regional Security

The incidents last year were seen as being part of a growing pattern of suspected hybrid warfare targeting critical infrastructure across the Nordic and Baltic region, raising alarm among NATO allies.

Political and International Reactions

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the time described the incidents as the most serious hybrid attacks on the country's critical infrastructure to date, but refrained from attributing responsibility directly.

Russia, which has regularly denied Western accusations of mounting drone and online attacks in Europe, particularly since its invasion of Ukraine, said it had nothing to do with the incidents in Denmark at the time.

Government Response and Ongoing Security Measures

Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen on Thursday said the government and the authorities had taken the situation very seriously due to ongoing cyberattacks against European airports, airspace restrictions in Poland, and an upcoming European Union summit in Copenhagen.

"It is part of the nature of hybrid warfare that the adversary does not reveal itself, and there may therefore be cases in the future where it is far from certain that we will be able to get answers to all our questions," he added.

Separate Military Report on Drone Activity

In a separate report published last week, the Danish Armed Forces concluded that, based on soldiers' reported observations and technical information, drones had flown over Danish military installations a number of times during September 2025.

The armed forces said last week that responsibility for investigating and prosecuting any criminal conduct lay with the police.

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, Tom Little, Stine Jacobsen and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Police found no definitive proof drones caused the disruption, though they cannot completely rule it out.
  • The probe identified no suspects and has been closed, while the Danish Armed Forces previously reported drone sightings over military installations in the same period.
  • The incidents were viewed amid a broader surge in hybrid‑warfare threats across Nordic NATO states, triggering airspace tensions and security ramp‑ups.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Copenhagen Airport shut down in September 2025?
Copenhagen Airport was shut down on September 22 after flying objects were seen in its airspace, raising security concerns.
Did Danish police confirm drone activity at Copenhagen Airport?
Danish police said they found no evidence to confirm drone activity but could not rule out the possibility.
What was the context of the incidents at Copenhagen Airport?
The incidents were considered part of a pattern of suspected hybrid warfare targeting critical infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions.
Was any suspect identified in connection with the airport incidents?
No suspects were identified, and the investigation was closed without attributing responsibility.
How did officials react to the Copenhagen Airport incidents?
Officials took the situation seriously, citing ongoing cyberattacks and regional security concerns, but stated that such incidents may not always yield clear answers.

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