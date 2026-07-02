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EFTA successfully concludes free deal talks with Vietnam

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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EFTA successfully concludes free trade deal talks with Vietnam

Overview of the EFTA-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Free Trade Association said on Thursday it has successfully concluded negotiations with Vietnam on a free trade agreement, as its members seek to diversify commercial relations amid global tensions over tariffs.

Key Members and Scope of the Agreement

EFTA, whose members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, said the accord also covers areas ranging from rules of origin, investment, intellectual property rights and competition, to trade remedies and government procurement.

Switzerland's Position and Tariff Challenges

Switzerland, the largest economy in EFTA, was last August saddled with the highest U.S. tariffs in Europe after President Donald Trump rolled out a raft of import duties worldwide.

Negotiation Timeline and Process

Negotiations between EFTA on the free trade deal were launched in 2012 but after 16 rounds got stuck in 2018 due to lack of progress. In September 2025, the talks were relaunched, successfully concluding after five more rounds.

Growth in Bilateral Trade

EFTA noted that trade between the bloc and Vietnam has grown steadily over the past decade. By 2025, bilateral trade between them was worth €4.8 billion ($5.5 billion).

Trade Surplus and Exclusions

The figures exclude Swiss trade in gold, and show a trade surplus in favour of Vietnam worth €2.5 billion.

Related Developments

The news was announced as Swiss President Guy Parmelin visits North America on a trip in which he aims to make progress on updating Switzerland's free trade deal with Mexico.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8761 euros)

(Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The EFTA–Vietnam free trade agreement covers a wide scope: goods, services, investment, intellectual property, competition, government procurement, rules of origin, trade remedies, and trade‑sustainable development.
  • Negotiations began in 2012, stalled in 2018 after 16 rounds, then resumed in September 2025 and concluded after five more rounds.
  • By 2025, bilateral trade had grown steadily to €4.8 billion (approx. $5.48 billion), underscoring the economic importance of the deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFTA?
EFTA stands for the European Free Trade Association, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
What does the new EFTA-Vietnam free trade agreement cover?
The agreement covers rules of origin, investment, intellectual property rights, competition, trade remedies, and government procurement.
When were the EFTA-Vietnam trade talks launched and concluded?
Negotiations started in 2012, faced delays, were relaunched in September 2025, and concluded after five more rounds.
Why is the EFTA-Vietnam free trade agreement significant?
The deal helps EFTA members diversify commercial relations amid global tariff tensions and supports growing trade with Vietnam.
How much is the current trade volume between EFTA and Vietnam?
By 2025, bilateral trade between EFTA and Vietnam was valued at 4.8 billion euros ($5.48 billion).

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