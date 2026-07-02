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EU tells Armenia 'you can count on us' as Russia keeps up economic pressure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU tells Armenia 'you can count on us' as Russia keeps up economic pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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EU Increases Economic Aid and Eases Exports for Armenia Amid Russian Pressure

EU Support Measures and Regional Trade Dynamics

EU Pledges Additional Economic Support

July 2 (Reuters) - The European Union pledged an additional €18 million in economic support for Armenia on Thursday and liberalised some export rules for its goods as Brussels seeks to shore up support for the South Caucasus country amid Russian trade pressure.

Russian Trade Restrictions and Political Context

Impact of Moscow's Trade Restrictions

Moscow imposed wide-ranging trade restrictions on Armenia in the lead-up to a parliamentary election in June, which saw the incumbent Civil Contract party clinch 49.8% of the votes.

Russia accused the West of interfering in the vote, and joined Armenia's opposition in alleging election violations.

Key Armenian Exports Affected

The restrictions from Moscow — imposed as Armenia has sought closer ties to the West and membership of the EU — have hit many key Armenian exports, including fresh produce, flowers, fish and alcoholic products.

Armenia's Trade Relationships

Armenia is a member of a Russian-led economic union, and Moscow accounted for about 35% of Armenia's foreign trade last year, compared with 11% for the EU, according to government statistics.

EU Initiatives to Support Armenia

Statements from EU Leadership

On a visit to the Armenian capital Yerevan on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Brussels would boost its support and help bring Armenian goods to European markets faster.

"I know Armenia is still facing significant economic pressure from Russia," von der Leyen said. "But rest assured: when pressure mounts on our partners, the EU steps up... You can count on us."

Liberalisation of Armenian Exports to EU

Von der Leyen said the EU would remove tariffs from nearly 80% of Armenian exports heading to the EU, streamlining access to the bloc's roughly 450 million consumers.

The €18 million disbursement announced on Thursday is part of a broader €52 million package the EU drew up for Armenia in early June.

Regional Initiatives and Peace Efforts

On a visit to Azerbaijan on Wednesday, von der Leyen said Brussels had pledged €200 million in grant funding to boost transport, energy and digital links across the South Caucasus that is designed to support peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia after nearly 40 years of war.  

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia imposed sweeping bans on key Armenian exports—such as produce, flowers, fish and mineral water—using health and safety claims, widely seen as political pressure tied to Armenia’s EU pivot and the June 7 parliamentary vote (themoscowtimes.com).
  • The European Commission pledged €18 million in additional financial support (final tranche of a €52 million package) and proposed autonomous trade measures to eliminate tariffs on roughly 80 % of Armenian exports to the EU (ansa.it).
  • The move underscores the EU’s strategy to bolster Armenia’s economic resilience, expand market access, and counterbalance Moscow’s pressure as Yerevan deepens ties with the bloc (europarl.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What economic support has the EU pledged to Armenia?
The EU has pledged an additional €18 million in economic support for Armenia, as part of a larger €52 million aid package.
Why did Russia impose trade restrictions on Armenia?
Russia imposed trade restrictions as Armenia moved towards closer EU ties and following allegations of election interference.
Which Armenian exports are affected by Russian restrictions?
Key exports impacted include fresh produce, flowers, fish, and alcoholic products.
How is the EU supporting Armenian exports?
The EU is removing tariffs from nearly 80% of Armenian exports to the EU, streamlining access to European markets.
What are the EU's broader development plans for the South Caucasus?
The EU has pledged €200 million to boost transport, energy, and digital links across the South Caucasus.

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