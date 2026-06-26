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Central bank sees no need for extra measures as worried Russians withdraw cash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Russian Central Bank Holds Steady as Cash Withdrawals Surge on Payment Fears

By Elena Fabrichnaya

Central Bank Response to Rising Cash Withdrawals

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday there was no need for extra measures to stabilise the banking system, despite a rise in cash withdrawals that some have blamed on worries about internet shutdowns and possible disruptions to payment systems.

Surge in Cash Withdrawals Amid Payment System Concerns

There has been an increase in customers taking out cash in recent months, as people fear payment terminals might stop working amid intermittent online blackouts that authorities say have been imposed to disrupt the navigation of Ukrainian drones.

The central bank — which did not refer to the web shutdowns — told Reuters it was giving banks enough support to cope with a resulting liquidity deficit.

Impact on Banking System Liquidity

The amount of cash being held outside banks has grown by 17.5% year-on-year to over 19 trillion roubles ($243.14 billion) so far this year, according to central bank data.

That has put pressure on the banking system which relies on deposits to fund itself. A widening liquidity deficit reached 2 trillion roubles in June, the data showed.

Central Bank Measures and Market Response

“The current liquidity deficit level does not require additional measures. The Bank of Russia is providing the necessary volume of liquidity to banks, including taking into account demand for cash,” the central bank said.

Following its decision to cut the key rate by a very cautious 25 basis points on June 19, demand for liquidity at this week’s central bank repo auction exceeded the offered amount by more than one third.

Challenges and Vulnerabilities in the Banking Sector

Growth in cash demand this year has outpaced growth in bank deposits, which have been a key source of liquidity for banks during the period of a high key interest rate as the central bank fought inflation.

Some Western as well as Russian economists are highlighting vulnerabilities in the Russian banking system as the share of bad loans is growing and economic growth as well as credit are slowing down with interest rates staying high.   

Tax Policy and Cash Demand

Sberbank’s First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin told Reuters in an interview this month that government tax hikes at the start of the year, introduced to balance the budget, were also driving demand for cash.

Companies, especially small businesses, often use cash payments to dodge taxes. Vedyakhin said that the surge in cash demand is reversing efforts to develop digital payments in the banking system, fostered over many years.

Liquidity Outlook and Regulatory Compliance

The central bank said money market rates are staying close to its key rate, suggesting that liquidity volumes are in line with banks’ needs. It estimates the deficit could grow to 3.6 trillion roubles by the end of the year.

However, the central bank said in a recent report that major banks were observing the regulatory requirements with a comfortable buffer.

Expert Opinions on Future Stability

“Banks have enough assets they can use to obtain funding from the central bank. Moreover, the situation could reverse if macroeconomic conditions improve and the payments infrastructure stabilises,” Finam brokerage analyst Igor Dodonov said.

($1 = 78.1455 roubles)

(Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Cash holdings outside banks have surged 17.5% year‑on‑year to over 19 trillion roubles, straining bank deposit‑funded liquidity.
  • Mobile internet shutdowns and payment fears have driven increased cash withdrawals, undermining digital payment trends.
  • The Bank of Russia affirms liquidity support is sufficient and projects the structural liquidity deficit may rise to 2.4–3.6 trillion roubles by end‑2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Russians withdrawing more cash recently?
Russians are withdrawing more cash due to worries about internet shutdowns and potential disruptions to payment systems.
Is the Russian banking system facing a liquidity crisis?
The Russian central bank acknowledges a rising liquidity deficit but states that it's manageable and does not require extra measures.
How much has cash outside Russian banks grown?
Cash held outside banks in Russia has grown by 17.5% year-on-year to over 19 trillion roubles.
Are digital payment efforts being affected by cash demand?
Yes, rising demand for cash is reversing efforts to develop digital payments in Russia's banking system.
What are the central bank's plans if the liquidity deficit increases?
The bank says major banks have ample assets to obtain funding, and the deficit could reverse if macroeconomic conditions improve.

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