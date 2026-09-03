GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB to raise rates a second time in September, but then done, say economists: Reuters poll - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB to raise rates a second time in September, but then done, say economists: Reuters poll 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ECB to Raise Interest Rates a Second Time in September Before Pausing

ECB's Interest Rate Hike Campaign and Economic Outlook

By Indradip Ghosh

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will raise interest rates on September 10 for the second and final time in what would be its shortest hiking campaign in 15 years, according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday.

Most economists in the survey say energy price rises are not likely to trigger broad inflation pressures.

Recent Economic Developments and ECB Policy

While war in the Middle East has heated up again in the last few days and global bond yields have risen sharply over the past week, forecasters who watch the central bank have held to their views the ECB will be disinclined to add further pressure on a fragile economy. 

"We still find it hard to see, amid public finance woes and surging bond yields, that the ECB would really be willing to add more fuel to the fire," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, who expects a September quarter-point rise but no more after that.

"In other words, it's difficult to envisage the ECB being willing to risk a recession to tackle what is still a textbook supply-side shock," he said.

Euro zone inflation accelerated to 3.3% in August, drifting further above the ECB's 2% target but driven largely by energy costs, reinforcing the case for a September rate increase.

Expectations for Future Rate Moves

FEW PREDICT FURTHER MOVE 

But economists aren't convinced the ECB will need to move again, in contrast to interest rate futures contracts which are pricing in a third move. 

All 65 economists in the August 31 to September 3 Reuters survey predicted the ECB would lift its deposit rate by a quarter-point to 2.50% next week, up from 83% in an August poll and 72% before the July policy meeting, when they held rates. The ECB last raised rates in June.

About 91% of economists predict the deposit rate will end this year at 2.50%, while 78% see it staying there through the middle of next year, higher than 80% and 63%, respectively, last month.

"When it comes to beyond September, the reason why they will stop hiking is we still think inflation will approach target during the course of next year," said Pia Fromlet, euro area economist at SEB. 

"However, there is an upside risk to our inflation forecast."

If the survey predictions are correct, this will be the ECB's shortest rate hiking campaign since 2011 when it raised rates twice in response to sharply rising oil prices, moves many policymakers now regard as a policy mistake.

Inflation Forecasts and Historical Context

Economists raised their 2026 inflation forecasts six times this year to 2.9%, the highest upward revisions in a year since 2022.

That was when the ECB joined global peers in launching its most aggressive tightening campaign in decades to combat record inflation fuelled in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Risks and Uncertainties: Geopolitical Factors

IRAN WAR IN FOCUS

Forecasts for this quarter and next were revised to 3.2% and 3.3% from 3.0% and 3.2% last month. Inflation was not expected to return to the ECB's 2% target until late 2027, with core price pressures expected to firm over the next few quarters.

For now, ECB policymakers have little appetite to signal further tightening after September, partly due to well-anchored long-term inflation expectations, several sources told Reuters recently, similar to the poll results. 

However it might not take much to change that, especially if the war in Iran drags on or intensifies.

"High diesel, gasoline and food prices are very visible to consumers. If those pressures continue, short-term consumer inflation expectations will likely move up again. And then there is a risk of wage slippage," said Alain Durre, chief Europe economist at Natixis.

The economy was forecast to grow 0.8% this year and 1.2% in 2027.

Additional Information

(Other stories from the Reuters global economic poll)

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Polling by Debrah Gomes and Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Ross Finley and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB economists expect a 25 bps rate increase on September 10 to 2.50 %, concluding the cycle
  • Euro‑zone inflation accelerated to 3.3 % in August, driven largely by energy costs, reinforcing the hike rationale (reutersconnect.com)
  • This will likely be the ECB’s shortest hiking cycle since two brief hikes in 2011 that were later reversed (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the ECB raise interest rates again after September?
Economists surveyed believe the September rate hike will be the ECB's last for this cycle.
Why is the ECB increasing interest rates in September?
The hike is primarily in response to rising euro zone inflation, driven largely by energy costs.
How do economists view euro zone inflation pressures?
Most surveyed economists do not expect energy price rises to trigger broader inflation pressures.
When is euro zone inflation expected to return to the ECB's target?
Inflation is not forecast to return to the ECB’s 2% target until late 2027.
What risks could alter the ECB's current policy stance?
Prolonged war in the Middle East or persistent price rises in fuel and food may lead to a change in rates.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ECB's Schnabel may leave early for IMF job, Handelsblatt reports

ECB's Schnabel may leave early for IMF job, Handelsblatt reports

Image for UK's John Lewis looks to harness AI agent shopping in 'difficult economy'

UK's John Lewis looks to harness AI agent shopping in 'difficult economy'

Image for Oil prices hit fresh 6-week highs on renewed Middle East tensions

Oil prices hit fresh 6-week highs on renewed Middle East tensions

Image for The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure

The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure

Image for Feminist activist Gloria Steinem dies at age 92

Feminist activist Gloria Steinem dies at age 92

Image for Spain's PM Sanchez says no evidence Morocco orchestrated Ceuta border surge

Spain's PM Sanchez says no evidence Morocco orchestrated Ceuta border surge

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Elliott urges Deutsche Telekom to drop T-Mobile merger plan, sources say
Elliott urges Deutsche Telekom to drop T-Mobile merger plan, sources say
Image for UK stocks recover as bond rally lifts risk sentiment
UK stocks recover as bond rally lifts risk sentiment
Image for German firms feel growing pressure from Chinese rivals, survey finds
German firms feel growing pressure from Chinese rivals, survey finds
Image for France starts tests on Tesla's self-driving tech
France starts tests on Tesla's self-driving tech
Image for Big Oil’s new playbook: How BP's US refinery lockout signals a shift in corporate labor battles
Big Oil’s new playbook: How BP's US refinery lockout signals a shift in corporate labor battles
Image for Germany probes suspected arson near defence firm as sabotage concerns mount
Germany probes suspected arson near defence firm as sabotage concerns mount
Image for European luxury stocks slide as investors remain cautious about recovery
European luxury stocks slide as investors remain cautious about recovery
Image for Explainer-How will the result of the Saxony-Anhalt election be decided?
Explainer-How will the result of the Saxony-Anhalt election be decided?
Image for Putin cites chance of peace deal but says Ukrainian aviation warning makes it harder
Putin cites chance of peace deal but says Ukrainian aviation warning makes it harder
Image for Germany's far-right AfD aims for breakthrough in state election
Germany's far-right AfD aims for breakthrough in state election
Image for British insurer M&G reports higher inflows, bottom-line loss
British insurer M&G reports higher inflows, bottom-line loss
Image for Apple facing $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules
Apple facing $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules
View All Finance Posts