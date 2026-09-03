The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure

Germany Faces Surge in Infrastructure Attacks: Timeline and Key Incidents

Overview and Chronology of Major Security Incidents

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany was investigating a suspected arson attack outside a defence firm in Munich on Thursday, the latest in a series of security incidents and sabotage cases, including an airport drone attack last month that Berlin blamed on Russia.

Following are details of the most significant events:

International Parcel and Logistics Attacks

July 2024: DHL Parcel Fire at Leipzig Airport

July 2024 - A parcel shipped with DHL catches fire at Leipzig airport shortly before being loaded onto a flight to Britain. Similar parcels detonate at logistics depots in Britain and Poland, incidents later linked by investigators to a Russian sabotage plot involving hidden incendiary devices. Russia denies involvement.

May 2025: Arrests Linked to Parcel Plot

May 2025 - German authorities arrest three Ukrainian nationals suspected of involvement in the parcel-plot operation. Prosecutors say the suspects had contacts with individuals linked to Russian state institutions.

Rail and Power Infrastructure Attacks

July 31, 2025: Duisburg Rail Sabotage

July 31, 2025 - A fire in a cable tunnel disrupts rail traffic around Duisburg in western Germany. Investigators say they suspect sabotage and later find damage at a second location along the railway line, with reports pointing to similar incendiary devices at both sites.

September 9, 2025: Berlin Power Pylon Arson

September 9, 2025 - A suspected arson attack on two power pylons in Berlin causes outages affecting around 50,000 households. Authorities later say the incident bore similarities to attacks linked to the far-left Volcano group.

January 3, 2025: Lichterfelde Power Attack

January 3, 2025 - An arson attack on power infrastructure in Berlin's Lichterfelde district leaves about 45,000 households without electricity and disrupts heating, communications and rail services. Volcano claims responsibility.

Drone and Airport-Related Incidents

August 5: Drone Threats at Leipzig/Halle Airport

August 5 - An explosive-laden drone is discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major cargo and NATO logistics hub. A second suspected drone collides with a cargo aircraft.

August 6: Federal Investigation Initiated

August 6 - Germany's federal prosecutor takes over the Leipzig/Halle investigation, citing potential implications for national security and transport infrastructure.

August 9: Official Response to Hybrid Warfare

August 9 - Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt says Germany is facing daily "hybrid warfare" attacks from abroad.

September 1: Russian Intelligence Implicated

September 1 - Berlin says it has concluded Russian intelligence was behind the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announces diplomatic countermeasures. Moscow denies the allegation.

Sabotage of Electrical Substations

September 1: Turnow-Preilack Substation Attack

September 1 - Authorities investigate a sabotage attack on the Turnow-Preilack electricity substation in Brandenburg after devices damage high-voltage power lines and trigger short circuits.

September 2: Bergheim Substation Attempt

September 2 - Police investigate a second sabotage attempt on Germany's electricity grid, at a substation near Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Attack on Defence Technology Firm

September 3: Rohde & Schwarz Headquarters Incident

September 3 - Incendiary devices are thrown at a construction site outside the Munich headquarters of defence technology company Rohde & Schwarz. Two Bulgarian nationals are arrested and police investigate a possible political motive.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Friederike HeineEditing by Ludwig Burger and Andrew Heavens)