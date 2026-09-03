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The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Germany Faces Surge in Infrastructure Attacks: Timeline and Key Incidents

Overview and Chronology of Major Security Incidents

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany was investigating a suspected arson attack outside a defence firm in Munich on Thursday, the latest in a series of security incidents and sabotage cases, including an airport drone attack last month that Berlin blamed on Russia.

Following are details of the most significant events:

International Parcel and Logistics Attacks

July 2024: DHL Parcel Fire at Leipzig Airport

July 2024 - A parcel shipped with DHL catches fire at Leipzig airport shortly before being loaded onto a flight to Britain. Similar parcels detonate at logistics depots in Britain and Poland, incidents later linked by investigators to a Russian sabotage plot involving hidden incendiary devices. Russia denies involvement.

May 2025: Arrests Linked to Parcel Plot

May 2025 - German authorities arrest three Ukrainian nationals suspected of involvement in the parcel-plot operation. Prosecutors say the suspects had contacts with individuals linked to Russian state institutions.

Rail and Power Infrastructure Attacks

July 31, 2025: Duisburg Rail Sabotage

July 31, 2025 - A fire in a cable tunnel disrupts rail traffic around Duisburg in western Germany. Investigators say they suspect sabotage and later find damage at a second location along the railway line, with reports pointing to similar incendiary devices at both sites.

September 9, 2025: Berlin Power Pylon Arson

September 9, 2025 - A suspected arson attack on two power pylons in Berlin causes outages affecting around 50,000 households. Authorities later say the incident bore similarities to attacks linked to the far-left Volcano group.

January 3, 2025: Lichterfelde Power Attack

January 3, 2025 - An arson attack on power infrastructure in Berlin's Lichterfelde district leaves about 45,000 households without electricity and disrupts heating, communications and rail services. Volcano claims responsibility.

Drone and Airport-Related Incidents

August 5: Drone Threats at Leipzig/Halle Airport

August 5 - An explosive-laden drone is discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major cargo and NATO logistics hub. A second suspected drone collides with a cargo aircraft.

August 6: Federal Investigation Initiated

August 6 - Germany's federal prosecutor takes over the Leipzig/Halle investigation, citing potential implications for national security and transport infrastructure.

August 9: Official Response to Hybrid Warfare

August 9 - Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt says Germany is facing daily "hybrid warfare" attacks from abroad.

September 1: Russian Intelligence Implicated

September 1 - Berlin says it has concluded Russian intelligence was behind the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announces diplomatic countermeasures. Moscow denies the allegation.

Sabotage of Electrical Substations

September 1: Turnow-Preilack Substation Attack

September 1 - Authorities investigate a sabotage attack on the Turnow-Preilack electricity substation in Brandenburg after devices damage high-voltage power lines and trigger short circuits.

September 2: Bergheim Substation Attempt

September 2 - Police investigate a second sabotage attempt on Germany's electricity grid, at a substation near Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Attack on Defence Technology Firm

September 3: Rohde & Schwarz Headquarters Incident

September 3 - Incendiary devices are thrown at a construction site outside the Munich headquarters of defence technology company Rohde & Schwarz. Two Bulgarian nationals are arrested and police investigate a possible political motive.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Friederike HeineEditing by Ludwig Burger and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s security agencies link July 2024 incendiary parcel fires at Leipzig (and similar European incidents) to Russian-directed sabotage orchestrated via low‑level agents (tagesschau.de).
  • In August 2026, an explosive-laden drone attached to a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport was traced back by Germany to the Russian state; DNA and technical forensics pointed to agents acting on Moscow’s behalf (theguardian.com).
  • Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt warned that Germany faces daily “hybrid warfare” involving sabotage, espionage and covert attacks, prompting the creation of a national drone‑security research center (amp.dw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of attacks have targeted German infrastructure recently?
Recent attacks include arson on power grids, drone strikes at airports, and incendiary parcels, many suspected to stem from foreign and politically motivated groups.
Who is suspected to be behind the German infrastructure attacks?
German authorities have linked some incidents to Russian sabotage plots, Ukrainian nationals, and the far-left Volcano group, though official denials persist.
Which critical sectors were affected by the infrastructure attacks?
Rail transport, electricity supply, airport operations, and logistics hubs have all been disrupted by the recent spate of sabotage attacks.
What financial impact have these attacks had in Germany?
Infrastructure disruptions affected tens of thousands of households, rail and logistics operations, highlighting significant financial and economic risks.
What is the German government's response to these attacks?
Germany is bolstering security measures, increasing investigations, undertaking diplomatic countermeasures, and framing the incidents as hybrid warfare threats.

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