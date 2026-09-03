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Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entreprenneur pardoned by Trump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entreprenneur pardoned by Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Reform UK Secures £4 Million Crypto Donation from Trump-Pardoned Entrepreneur

Major Crypto Donation Shapes Reform UK's Finances

By Andrew MacAskill

Background on the Donation

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's populist Reform UK party received a £4 million donation from a crypto investor convicted of a banking secrecy violation in the United States and pardoned by Donald Trump, accounting for 75% of the party's donations last quarter.

The party led by veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage received the big donation from Ben Delo, who announced this year he was returning to the UK from Hong Kong and involving himself in politics "to save Britain before decline becomes irreversible".

Party Fundraising Overview

In total, the party raised £5.3 million in the April-June quarter, more than its mainstream opponents but less than the more than £9 million it had raised in each of the two previous quarters, according to figures published by election officials on Thursday.

Details on Ben Delo and Legal History

Delo pleaded guilty to a U.S. banking secrecy violation in 2022 after prosecutors accused his crypto company BitMEX of deliberately failing to maintain required safeguards against money laundering. He was pardoned by Trump last year.

Other Key Donors and Political Context

Reform disclosed no donations in the quarter from its biggest donor, Christopher Harborne, another crypto entrepreneur. Harborne is British-born and based in Thailand.

Government Response to Overseas Donations

The British government has announced plans this year to tighten rules on political donations by British citizens who live abroad, and limit their contributions to £100,000.

Reform UK's Political Standing

Reform has only eight members of parliament but led opinion polls in Britain for most of the past two years, until the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his replacement by Andy Burnham in July revived the fortunes of the governing Labour Party.

Controversy Over Undeclared Donations

Reform's popularity has been dented since news emerged this year that Harborne had given Farage £5 million in 2024, which Farage did not declare.

Parliamentary Investigation and Farage's Response

Parliamentary officials are investigating whether that broke rules on declaration of political donations. Farage denies wrongdoing and says the funds were a personal gift that did not require declaration. He stepped down from parliament and won re-election last month but could be removed and have to stand again if found to have broken rules.

Reform did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comparison with Other Parties

The governing Labour Party received £3.6 million in donations, excluding public funds, in the quarter, while the official opposition Conservative Party raised £2.8 million.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskillEditing by Elizabeth Piper and Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Delo, a crypto investor convicted in the U.S. for a banking secrecy violation and pardoned by Trump, gave £4 million to Reform UK—approximately 75% of its £5.3 million raised in Q2 (April–June) 2026 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The UK government has enacted new political finance reforms—including a ban on crypto‑donations and a £100,000 annual cap on donations from overseas electors, with retrospective effect from 25 March 2026 (gov.uk).
  • These reforms include a minimum one‑year residency requirement for overseas donors returning to the UK before the cap is lifted, and stricter company donation checks based on post‑tax profits (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Reform UK receive from Ben Delo?
Reform UK received a £4 million donation from Ben Delo, a crypto entrepreneur.
What percentage of Reform UK's donations came from Ben Delo?
Ben Delo's donation accounted for 75% of Reform UK's donations last quarter.
Who is Ben Delo and why is his donation notable?
Ben Delo is a crypto investor, co-founder of BitMEX, who was pardoned by Donald Trump after a conviction for a banking secrecy violation in the US.
How does Reform UK's fundraising compare to other parties?
In the April-June quarter, Reform UK raised £5.3 million, more than the Conservative and Labour parties.
Why are Reform UK's donations under scrutiny?
Donations are being scrutinized due to large sums from crypto entrepreneurs and concerns over undeclared gifts and overseas contributions.

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