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Italy's Vannacci gains establishment platform at elite business forum - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Vannacci gains establishment platform at elite business forum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Roberto Vannacci Joins Italy’s Elite Business Forum as Influence Grows

Vannacci’s Rise and Impact on Italian Politics and Business

By Angelo Amante and Claudia Cristoferi

Vannacci’s Invitation to the TEHA Business Forum

ROME/MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian far-right politician Roberto Vannacci will attend a key business forum this week, a sign of his growing mainstream acceptance as he climbs the polls on a platform that critics say disparages migrants, women and minority rights.

The TEHA business forum in Cernobbio, on Lake Como, which starts on Friday, is an annual gathering long regardeded as one of Italy's most influential meetings of political, financial and business leaders. Members of seven governments, including the United States, and top European Union officials will gather over the weekend to discuss major political and economic issues.

Vannacci, whose Futuro Nazionale (National Future) party has become the country's fourth-most-popular force just seven months after its launch, will join a panel on Saturday on the future of European integration with former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, a moderate and staunchly pro-European figure.

Dozens of business executives are expected to watch the debate, which has attracted more media attention than any other event on the programme, and Vannacci has vowed to "surprise with common sense."

Vannacci’s Message to Italian Entrepreneurs

"Italian entrepreneurs need politicians to stop surprising them every day with new taxes, red tape, higher costs, unstable rules and European directives," he told daily Il Foglio on Thursday.

"In Cernobbio, I will make it clear that integration cannot mean submission and sovereignty does not mean isolation," he said.

Political Implications of Vannacci’s Forum Appearance

Vannacci as a Threat to Meloni’s Re-election Hopes

VANNACCI IS A THREAT TO MELONI'S RE-ELECTION HOPES

A former army general, Vannacci shot to fame after publishing a book attacking what he described as the excessive prominence and rights granted to minorities and LGBTQ groups, which he said threatened traditional social structures.

His proposals include abolishing Italy's same-sex "civil unions," expelling immigrants who fail to assimilate "the values of our civilisation," and doubling to 20 years the legal residence requirement to obtain Italian citizenship.

With Italy due to hold elections next year, he represents a major challenge to right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to retain power.

Since he parted ways with the coalition League party, which helped him secure election to the European parliament, Vannacci has steadily siphoned support from her ruling bloc.

Business and Political Reactions

Vannacci's presence at the forum has sparked outrage among opposition parties. Carlo Calenda, leader of the small centrist group Azione (Action), said he would boycott the forum and accused Italy's business elite of "chasing after the latest populist to come along".

Reuters contacted four top business chiefs due to attend the forum to ask for their views on Vannacci's appearance. They declined to comment.

Valerio De Molli, chief executive of the TEHA Group, said the forum was a "platform designed to create a space for dialogue and discussion, including among people who hold different views".

Controversies Surrounding Vannacci

Comparisons to Other Maverick Leaders

'A DANGEROUS MAN'

Vannacci is not the first maverick leader to attend the Cernobbio forum. Gianroberto Casaleggio, the chief strategist behind the creation of the Five Star Movement, took part in 2013, when the party still had a highly confrontational relationship with Italy's business elite.

Vannacci’s Stance on Russia and Ukraine

Vannacci, a former military attache in Moscow, strongly opposes sending arms to Ukraine and favours reopening business ties with the Kremlin.

Calenda told broadcaster La7 on Thursday the Futuro Nazionale leader was "a dangerous man" acting in Russia's interests.

The Forum Debate and Its Significance

The panel featuring Vannacci and Monti will form part of a broader session on Europe that will also include Jordan Bardella, president of France's far-right National Rally party, and will be open to journalists.

Monti, a life senator, told Reuters he had no hesitation in accepting the invitation and had explicitly requested that the debate be open to the public, unlike most of the events at the forum.

Potential Impact on the European Union

"Both (Vannacci and Bardella) could one day find themselves in government ... the question of the impact on the EU of a stronger presence of nationalist and populist forces is both unavoidable and valuable to foster broader understanding."

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Claudia Cristoferi; Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi, Giancarlo Navach and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Vannacci’s Futuro Nazionale has climbed rapidly to become Italy’s fourth‑most‑popular party, overtaking League and Forza Italia, polling around 7–8 % as of late August 2026 (marketscreener.com).
  • His invite to the annual Ambrosetti (TEHA) Forum—a premier forum uniting political and corporate leaders—marks an establishment endorsement of his hard‑right, anti‑immigration platform (en.wikipedia.org).
  • This development challenges Prime Minister Meloni’s re‑election prospects by amplifying a splinter from her right‑wing coalition, while drawing elite criticism and sparking controversy (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Roberto Vannacci?
Roberto Vannacci is an Italian far-right politician and former army general, known for his controversial views on migrants, women, and minority rights.
What is the TEHA business forum?
The TEHA business forum is an annual gathering of Italy’s top political, financial, and business leaders held in Cernobbio, Lake Como.
Why is Vannacci's attendance at the forum significant?
Vannacci’s presence signals his growing mainstream acceptance and influence in Italian politics as he climbs the polls.
What are some of Vannacci's controversial proposals?
Vannacci has advocated abolishing same-sex civil unions, expelling immigrants who don't assimilate, and increasing the residence requirement for citizenship.

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