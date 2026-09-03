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UK new car registrations rise 17.5% year-on-year in August, industry data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK new car registrations rise 17.5% year-on-year in August, industry data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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UK Car Registrations Surge 17.5% in August as EVs Dominate Market

Record Growth in UK Car Market Driven by Electric Vehicles

August Sees Significant Increase in Registrations

Sept 3 - New car registrations in the UK rose 17.5% in August from a year earlier, with battery electric vehicles becoming the single biggest fuel type in the market last month, data from New AutoMotive showed on Thursday.

Battery Electric Vehicles Lead the Market

Total new car registrations in Britain reached 93,977 units last month, with battery electric vehicle registrations up 30% year-on-year at 27,876 units, giving them a 29.7% market share.

Factors Fueling the Shift to EVs

EVs have been gaining ground in Europe as rising fuel costs, largely driven by global oil shocks from the Iran war, steer customers toward alternatives.

Industry Insights and Commentary

"While August is a relatively modest month for car and van registrations, it fits with an emerging theme of accelerating growth in electric car and van uptake in the UK," New AutoMotive CEO Ben Nelmes said.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • UK new car registrations surged 17.5% year‑on‑year in August to 93,977 units, per New AutoMotive data.
  • Battery electric vehicles achieved 29.7% market share in August with a 30% year‑on‑year rise to 27,876 units, becoming the market’s top fuel type.
  • The trend reflects continued EV momentum: BEV share reached 30% in June and 27.3% in May, underpinned by rising fuel costs and strong manufacturer support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK new car registrations rise in August?
UK new car registrations rose 17.5% year-on-year in August, reaching 93,977 units.
What was the market share of battery electric vehicles last month?
Battery electric vehicles achieved a 29.7% market share in the UK in August.
How much did battery electric vehicle registrations increase year-on-year?
Battery electric vehicle registrations increased by 30% compared to the previous year.
What is driving the growth in electric vehicle uptake in the UK?
Rising fuel costs due to global oil shocks are leading more customers to choose electric vehicles.
Who provided the industry data on UK new car registrations?
The data was provided by New AutoMotive.

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