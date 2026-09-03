UK Car Registrations Surge 17.5% in August as EVs Dominate Market

Record Growth in UK Car Market Driven by Electric Vehicles

August Sees Significant Increase in Registrations

Sept 3 - New car registrations in the UK rose 17.5% in August from a year earlier, with battery electric vehicles becoming the single biggest fuel type in the market last month, data from New AutoMotive showed on Thursday.

Battery Electric Vehicles Lead the Market

Total new car registrations in Britain reached 93,977 units last month, with battery electric vehicle registrations up 30% year-on-year at 27,876 units, giving them a 29.7% market share.

Factors Fueling the Shift to EVs

EVs have been gaining ground in Europe as rising fuel costs, largely driven by global oil shocks from the Iran war, steer customers toward alternatives.

Industry Insights and Commentary

"While August is a relatively modest month for car and van registrations, it fits with an emerging theme of accelerating growth in electric car and van uptake in the UK," New AutoMotive CEO Ben Nelmes said.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)