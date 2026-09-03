Airbus slows A330 deliveries after discovering quality flaw
Airbus A330 Delivery Delays and Quality Issues
Discovery of the Quality Problem
PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Airbus has discovered a production quality problem with an A330 jetliner, forcing it to slow deliveries over the summer, it said on Thursday.
Details of the Isolated Quality Issue
Deliveries have resumed after the "isolated quality issue" was discovered on the horizontal tail plane of an A330 jet before delivery, Airbus said, confirming a Bloomberg report.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by David Goodman)