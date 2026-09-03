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Airbus slows A330 deliveries after discovering quality flaw - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus slows A330 deliveries after discovering quality flaw

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Airbus slows A330 deliveries after discovering quality flaw

Airbus A330 Delivery Delays and Quality Issues

Discovery of the Quality Problem

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Airbus has discovered a production quality problem with an A330 jetliner, forcing it to slow deliveries over the summer, it said on Thursday.

Details of the Isolated Quality Issue

Deliveries have resumed after the "isolated quality issue" was discovered on the horizontal tail plane of an A330 jet before delivery, Airbus said, confirming a Bloomberg report.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The quality flaw concerned the horizontal tail plane on the A330neo, prompting additional inspections and briefly halting deliveries for nearly three months.
  • No A330neos were delivered in June and July, and only one was delivered in August, to Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines, slowing Airbus’s handover pace significantly.
  • Airbus has identified the root cause, described the issue as isolated, and confirmed that deliveries have now resumed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Airbus slow A330 deliveries?
Airbus slowed A330 deliveries after discovering a production quality problem with the aircraft’s horizontal tail plane.
Has Airbus resumed A330 deliveries?
Yes, Airbus has resumed deliveries after resolving the isolated quality issue.
What was the quality flaw found by Airbus?
The quality flaw was an unspecified issue found on the horizontal tail plane of an A330 jetliner before delivery.
Was the problem reported to the public?
Yes, Airbus confirmed the issue, which was initially reported by Bloomberg.

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