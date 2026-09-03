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UK's VodafoneThree launches TV and guaranteed-speed mobile offer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's VodafoneThree launches TV and guaranteed-speed mobile offer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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VodafoneThree Launches TV and Guaranteed-Speed Mobile Services in UK

VodafoneThree Expands Offerings to Compete in the UK Market

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mobile operator VodafoneThree launched its own TV service in Britain on Thursday, filling a gap in its broadband offer to better compete with rivals Sky, Virgin Media and BT. It also launched a premium mobile offer with guaranteed faster speeds.

Vodafone TV Service Details

• Vodafone TV will include streaming apps Netflix and HBO Max, linear and on-demand content from broadcasters like the BBC and ITV, more than 300 games and thousands of apps, the company said.

SuperMobile: Premium Mobile Offer

Speed and Coverage Features

• Vodafone's "SuperMobile" product offers up to four times faster speeds and a guaranteed minimum download speed of 15 Mbps when customers are in 5G+ coverage.

Network Technology

• It utilises a dedicated "FastTrack" in Vodafone's 5G+ network, which partitions or "slices" a chunk of the network and prioritises users' data traffic.

Pricing and Availability

• It will be available to pay monthly customers for an extra £3 ($4.05) a month on top of its full-speed Xtra plans.

Business Solutions

• It is also launching a tandem "SuperMobile" service for business, which it said was anchored by Britain's first national business-only mobile network slice.

Industry Context and Competition

• Rival EE, owned by BT, launched its own "Fast Lane" product using a dedicated network slice last month.

• Vodafone pledged to invest £11 billion in its British network when it merged with Hutchison's Three in 2025.

Executive and Analyst Commentary

• Vodafone CEO Max Taylor said: "Vodafone SuperMobile is tangible evidence of what the Vodafone and Three merger makes possible: better connectivity and real choice for customers."

• CCS Insight analyst Kester Mann said: "The option to access a superior connectivity service in places where heavy demand can significantly impact network performance addresses a major customer pain point."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Vodafone TV consolidates live TV, streaming apps (Netflix, HBO Max), over 150 free channels, 300+ cloud games, and thousands of apps into one 4K Android TV experience with AI-driven discovery (Vodafone Three customers from October) (vodafone.co.uk)
  • SuperMobile leverages 5G+ FastTrack network slicing to deliver up to 4× faster speeds and guarantees a 15 Mbps download minimum—unique in the UK—plus built‑in security, for an additional £3/month on Xtra plans (vodafone.co.uk)
  • EE recently launched its own Fast Lane network‑slicing product on 5G+, marking a direct rival to VodafoneThree’s SuperMobile in delivering prioritized bandwidth during peak congestion (newsroom.ee.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new services has VodafoneThree launched in the UK?
VodafoneThree has launched a TV service and a premium SuperMobile mobile offer with guaranteed faster speeds in the UK.
What content is available on Vodafone TV?
Vodafone TV includes streaming apps like Netflix and HBO Max, on-demand and linear content from BBC and ITV, over 300 games, and thousands of apps.
How does Vodafone's SuperMobile guarantee faster speeds?
SuperMobile offers up to four times faster speeds with a minimum download speed of 15 Mbps in 5G+ coverage using a dedicated network slice.
How much does Vodafone SuperMobile cost?
SuperMobile is available to pay monthly customers for an extra £3 per month on top of existing full-speed Xtra plans.
What investment is Vodafone making after the merger with Three?
Vodafone has pledged to invest £11 billion in its British network following the merger with Hutchison's Three in 2025.

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