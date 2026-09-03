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Swedish election is close race with 10 days to go, poll shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish election is close race with 10 days to go, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Swedish Election Poll Reveals Tight Race Between Bloc Parties

Latest Opinion Polls Indicate Narrowing Gap

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sweden's ruling right-wing bloc has closed in on the centre-left opposition ahead of a parliamentary election on September 13, according to a fresh opinion poll released on Thursday, the second survey this week to indicate a close race.

Shifting Momentum Between Political Blocs

While earlier polls have pointed to near-certain victory for the opposition headed by Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson, the latest surveys show that the government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, in office since 2022, may still win.

Current Poll Numbers and Party Standings

Backing for the four centre-left parties was 50.6% in the Demoskop survey for dailies Aftonbladet and Svenska Dagbladet, while the three-party government and its support party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, stood at 47.3%.

Comparing Poll Gaps and Historical Trends

The gap of 3.3 percentage points between left and right was the second-smallest of any Swedish opinion poll published this year and compares with a 5.8 point gap in Demoskop's previous poll.

Parliamentary Thresholds and Seat Distribution

But the new poll still showed Kristersson's junior coalition partner, the Liberals, firmly below parliament's 4% threshold, at 2.8%. Taking that into account, the right would take 163 out of 345 parliamentary seats, well below 186 for the centre-left.

Recent Polling History and Expert Opinions

Two weeks ago the centre-left held a 10 percentage point lead in a poll by a different agency, which political scientists at the time said was a near-insurmountable gap to bridge before election day.

Polling Methodology

Demoskop polled 1,998 voters between August 25 and September 1.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Centre‑left opposition holds around 50.6 % support in the latest Demoskop poll, compared to 47.3 % for the right‑wing bloc including Sweden Democrats, narrowing the gap significantly (demoskop.se).
  • The Liberals remain below the 4 % threshold (around 2.8 %), likely costing the right‑wing bloc critical parliamentary seats (demoskop.se).
  • A TV4/Novus poll conducted August 24–30 shows an even tighter race, with the centre‑left at 50.3 % and the right‑wing bloc at 47.7 %, a 2.6 point gap within the margin of error (currently.att.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats would the right-wing and centre-left blocs win?
According to the poll, the right-wing bloc would take 163 seats and the centre-left bloc would take 186 seats out of 345.

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