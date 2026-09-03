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UK's EnQuest trims higher end of annual output forecast after Magnus outage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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EnQuest Adjusts Output Forecast After Magnus Field Infrastructure Outage

EnQuest's Output Forecast and Financial Performance

Annual Output Forecast Narrowed

Impact of Magnus Field Outage

Third-Party Infrastructure Disruption

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's EnQuest narrowed its annual output forecast towards the lower end on Thursday, blaming a five-week outage at its Magnus field caused by a third-party infrastructure disruption, even as the North Sea-focused oil producer swung back to half-year profit.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • A five‑week outage at Magnus, caused by storm damage to third‑party infrastructure, deferred roughly 650,000 barrels of production, narrowing guidance to ~41,000 boepd. (enquest.com)
  • Despite the setback, group output recovered strongly, exceeding 50,000 boepd in March, supporting confidence in achieving lower‑end guidance and contributing to a return to half‑year profitability. (enquest.com)
  • EnQuest is taking steps to avert future disruptions by advancing plans to bypass the Ninian Central Platform and protect Magnus’s export route, while maintaining top‑quartile operational performance. (enquest.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the outage at EnQuest's Magnus field?
The Magnus field outage was caused by a disruption in third-party infrastructure.
Did EnQuest report a profit in the half-year period?
Yes, EnQuest reported a return to profit for the half-year period.
Which region is EnQuest's oil production focused on?
EnQuest's oil production is focused on the North Sea.

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