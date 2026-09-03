EnQuest Adjusts Output Forecast After Magnus Field Infrastructure Outage
EnQuest's Output Forecast and Financial Performance
Annual Output Forecast Narrowed
Impact of Magnus Field Outage
Third-Party Infrastructure Disruption
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's EnQuest narrowed its annual output forecast towards the lower end on Thursday, blaming a five-week outage at its Magnus field caused by a third-party infrastructure disruption, even as the North Sea-focused oil producer swung back to half-year profit.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)