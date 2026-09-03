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UK's John Lewis looks to harness AI agent shopping in 'difficult economy' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's John Lewis looks to harness AI agent shopping in 'difficult economy'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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John Lewis Embraces AI Agent Shopping to Tackle Challenging UK Economy

By Sarah Young

John Lewis Adapts to Changing Retail Landscape Amid Economic Uncertainty

AI Agents Drive New Shopping Behaviors

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - John Lewis, Britain's largest employee-owned retailer, is stepping up investment in content creation as customers increasingly find products through AI agents, seeking to keep them engaged in what it called a "difficult economy".

The department store group said searches from AI agents had risen to 2.5% from just 0.3% a year ago, and the trend was accelerating.

"It's exponential, and it's all age groups," said Peter Ruis, managing director of John Lewis department stores. 

Content Creation and Influencer Engagement

The group unveiled a new studio in its flagship Oxford Street store on Thursday where influencers can record content daily, generating the online buzz that AI taps into. 

It is also producing its own video content, starting with a regular mini-series starring celebrities. The retailer gave no financial details of its investments.

Consumer Spending and Economic Pressures

Shoppers Respond to Inflation and Interest Rates

Ruis said British shoppers were being "very careful" about discretionary spend as they worry about inflation and higher interest rates. 

Asked about summer trading, he said while the economy was difficult, there had been bright spots such as booming sales of air conditioning units and garden furniture during successive heatwaves. 

Economic Data and Ongoing Concerns

British economic data over the summer showed surprising signs ​of strength, but economists have warned over the country's vulnerability to high inflation ‌stemming from the Iran war.

"It isn't an economy where you're going to splurge when you know you've got that inflation swirling around you," he told reporters.

Leadership Changes and Future Outlook

Upcoming Financial Results and Management Transition

The retailer will report half-year results on September 10. 

In August, the Financial Times said John Lewis had warned employees that the department store chain was facing "really tough" trading conditions.

Ruis said a lot of "key customers" in their 40s and 50s were worried about interest rates rising and whether their children at school and university would be able to get jobs in future.

Ruis is due to step down on September 6 and be replaced by Will Kernan, currently a non-executive board member.  

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • AI agent‑generated searches now account for 2.5% of John Lewis’s traffic, up sharply from 0.3% a year ago — prompting increased investment in digital content to stay discoverable. (johnlewispartnership.co.uk)
  • The retailer opened a new content studio on Oxford Street for influencers and is producing its own video series with celebrities to fuel AI‑discoverable buzz. (johnlewispartnership.co.uk)
  • This push comes as Britain navigates a “difficult economy” — high inflation, interest rate pressures, and vulnerabilities from the Iran war have weighed on growth forecasts. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is John Lewis leveraging AI in its retail strategy?
John Lewis is increasing its investment in content creation and engaging customers through AI agents, as searches from these agents have risen significantly.
What trends has John Lewis observed in AI agent shopping?
John Lewis has noted an exponential rise in AI agent-driven product searches, from 0.3% to 2.5% within a year, across all age groups.
How is John Lewis adapting its content strategy?
The retailer has launched a content creation studio for influencers and started producing video content, like a mini-series starring celebrities.
What economic challenges are UK retailers like John Lewis facing?
UK retailers are seeing consumers be cautious with discretionary spending due to worries about inflation and rising interest rates.
Who will succeed Peter Ruis as managing director of John Lewis?
Will Kernan, currently a non-executive board member, will replace Peter Ruis as managing director of John Lewis.

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