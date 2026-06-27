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Drone, artillery attacks kill civilians on both sides of Russia-Ukraine border

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Drone, artillery attacks kill civilians on both sides of Russia-Ukraine border

Overview of Recent Cross-Border Attacks

June 27 (Reuters) - Drones and artillery killed civilians on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border on Saturday, local officials said.

Incidents in the Russian Border Region

Ukrainian Drone Strike in Bryansk

In the Russian border region of Bryansk, a Ukrainian drone strike killed two people in their car in a village near the border, the region's acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on Telegram.

Russian Defence Ministry's Response

Russia's Defence Ministry, quoted by Russian news agencies, said 124 Ukrainian drones had been downed over Russian regions over a period extending from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (0500-1700 GMT).

Drone Interceptions Near Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a long series of statements about Ukrainian drones heading for the capital being intercepted. An informal tally kept by Russian news agencies put the number at 24 during the day.

Attacks and Casualties in Ukraine

Dnipropetrovsk Region Strikes

In Ukraine, the governor of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region, Oleksandr Ganzha, said a combined total of more than 40 drone strikes and artillery fire had killed one person and injured one near Nikopol.

Frequent Target: Nikopol

The town, lying on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a frequent Russian target.

Donetsk Region Attacks

The Moscow-appointed head of Russian-held areas in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram that two people were killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in the major towns of Horlivka and Makiivka.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron PopeskiEditing by Rod Nickel and Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • A Ukrainian drone strike in Bryansk region killed two civilians in a car near the Russia–Ukraine border; Russia reported downing 124 Ukrainian drones between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with 21 allegedly intercepted near Moscow.
  • In Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region near Nikopol, more than 40 drone and artillery strikes killed one civilian and injured another, highlighting the increasing cross-border civilian impact.
  • These incidents are part of escalating reciprocal drone and artillery attacks, with broader drone bombardments reported across multiple Russian regions, underscoring intensifying aerial warfare.
  • Drone warfare’s civilian toll continues rising; previous large-scale strikes, like a recent massive Ukrainian assault across dozens of Russian regions and Crimea (up to 660 drones intercepted), reflect the growing scale and stakes of these exchanges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the latest drone and artillery attacks occur?
The attacks took place in the Russian Bryansk region and Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region, near the Russia-Ukraine border.
How many civilians were killed in the recent strikes?
Two civilians were killed in Bryansk, Russia, and one person was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukraine.
How many Ukrainian drones were reported downed by Russia?
Russian authorities claimed that 124 Ukrainian drones were downed over Russian regions between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Was the town of Nikopol targeted in these attacks?
Yes, Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was struck.
Who confirmed the civilian casualties on both sides?
Local officials in Bryansk and Dnipropetrovsk, including the governor and acting governor, confirmed the casualties.

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