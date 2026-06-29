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Australia central bank outlines policy tools for times of crisis - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australia central bank outlines policy tools for times of crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Australia Central Bank Details Policy Tools and Crisis Response Framework

Reserve Bank of Australia Outlines Crisis Policy Options

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Monday outlined what policy steps it would likely choose from should the country be hit by a financial or economic crisis that sends interest rates to near zero again, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Framework and Policy Tools

Outlining the new framework in a speech, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the main tools were term lending facilities, government bond purchase programs, forward guidance with commitment, negative interest rate policy, term rate targets and foreign exchange asset purchases.

Selection of Policy Tools

The policies actually used would depend on the nature, persistence and severity of the shock and the economic and financial environment, he added.

Effectiveness of Lending and Bond Purchases

Term lending facilities, such as to banks, and buying government bonds were likely to be more effective across a range of situations, Kent said.

Forward Guidance and Negative Rates

Forward guidance with a commitment on keeping rates low, along with negative interest rates, were generally suited to more severe shocks given their effectiveness was uncertain.

Bond Yield Targets and FX Purchases

Targets for bond yields and foreign exchange purchases remained part of the toolkit but were best reserved for exceptional circumstances, as they were generally less effective and carry significant risks, Kent said.

Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic

The framework follows months of discussions within the central bank and takes into account its experience of the COVID-19 pandemic when interest rates were slashed to record lows of 0.10% as part of a radical stimulus programme.

The RBA also bought hundreds of billions of dollars of Australian government debt to inject liquidity into markets and committed to keeping three-year bond yields at low levels to stimulate borrowing.

Consequences of Bond-Buying Campaign

The bond-buying campaign saddled the central bank with large paper losses on the debt, while the yield curve control project had to be abandoned abruptly in late 2021 causing losses for some investors and damaging the RBA's credibility.

Current Interest Rate Environment

Interest rates are currently at 4.35% having been lifted three times this year as policymakers fight to control stubborn inflationary pressures.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Term lending facilities and government bond purchase programs are deemed most effective across varied crises.
  • Forward guidance with commitment and negative interest rates are reserved for more severe economic shocks due to uncertain effectiveness.
  • Yield curve targets and foreign exchange asset purchases are considered riskier, to be used only in exceptional circumstances.
  • The new framework reflects hard-learned lessons from the COVID‑19 era when rates dropped to 0.10% and RBA incurred losses from bond purchases and yield‑curve control failures.
  • Australia’s interest rate currently stands at 4.35% following three hikes in 2026 as the RBA battles stubborn inflation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What policy tools does Australia's central bank use during a crisis?
Policy tools include term lending facilities, government bond purchases, forward guidance, negative interest rates, term rate targets, and foreign exchange asset purchases.
How effective are bond buying and lending facilities in a crisis?
Term lending facilities and government bond purchases are considered effective across a range of crisis situations by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
When might negative interest rates and forward guidance be used?
These tools are generally suited to more severe economic shocks where traditional tools are less effective or uncertain.
What were the outcomes of the RBA's stimulus efforts during COVID-19?
The RBA implemented record low rates and large-scale bond buying, resulting in paper losses on government debt and some credibility issues when yield curve control was abandoned.
What is the current interest rate set by the Reserve Bank of Australia?
Interest rates are currently at 4.35% after three increases this year to address persistent inflation.

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