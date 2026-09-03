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CD Projekt RED still has two unannounced projects in the pipeline, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CD Projekt RED still has two unannounced projects in the pipeline, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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CD Projekt RED Discloses Two Unannounced Projects as Profits Surge in 2024

CD Projekt RED's Financial Performance and Project Developments

By Adrianna Ebert

Unannounced Projects and Executive Commentary

Sept 3 (Reuters) - CD Projekt RED has two unannounced projects in the development phase, the video game developer's finance chief Piotr Nielubowicz said during a post-earnings conference call on Wednesday.

Financial Results and Analyst Expectations

Poland's biggest game developer on Wednesday posted a 37% rise in its half-year net profit to 249.1 million zlotys ($66.75 million), beating analysts' expectations of 201 million zlotys seen in a Reuters poll.

Incentive Programme and Performance Goals

The company believes it can achieve the performance goal set for the first tranche under its incentive programme, which calls for 2 billion zlotys in cumulative net profit between 2023 and 2026, Nielubowicz said, adding it had already reached 86% of this target.

Key Drivers for Growth

"With strong back catalogue performance, the upcoming 'The Witcher 3' remastered edition ..., the 'Edgerunners 2' to premiere, and the other partnerships and initiatives, we believe in reaching this ambitious goal," he said.

Challenges in Meeting Future Targets

However, he added CD Projekt RED would most likely not meet the 3 billion zloty performance condition set for the second stage of the incentive programme covering years 2024 to 2027, based on its current release schedule.

Upcoming Releases and Development Updates

The company will release "Songs of the Past", a new expansion to its 2015 blockbuster "The Witcher 3" game, next year.

Joint-CEO Michal Nowakowski said that 900,000 players had added "Songs of the Past" to their wishlists on online platforms within a week.

Development Teams and Future Projects

As of July 31, CD Projekt RED had 519 developers working on "The Witcher 4", which is targeting a 2028 release window, while the team working on "Cyberpunk 2" consisted of 184 developers, with no launch date announced yet.

Additional Information

($1 = 3.7320 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 net profit rose 37% to PLN 249.1 million ($66.7 million), topping the PLN 201 million analyst forecast and driven by strong back‑catalog and licensing revenue (streetinsider.com).
  • CD Projekt RED CFO Piotr Nielubowicz confirmed that the company has two additional unannounced projects in development alongside the Witcher 3 remaster, Songs of the Past, and Cyberpunk 2 (marketscreener.com).
  • The Songs of the Past expansion has already garnered over 900,000 wishlists within a week of announcement, underscoring high community anticipation (joystick.com.gr).
  • The company expects to achieve 86% of its first incentive tranche target (PLN 2 billion cumulative net profit from 2023–2026), but likely will fall short of the PLN 3 billion goal for the 2024–2027 tranche under the current release schedule (earningscalls.dev).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many unannounced projects is CD Projekt RED currently developing?
CD Projekt RED is developing two unannounced projects, according to its CFO.
What was CD Projekt RED's latest reported net profit?
The company reported a half-year net profit of 249.1 million zlotys, beating analyst expectations.
When is The Witcher 4 expected to release?
The Witcher 4 is targeting a 2028 release window.
How many developers are working on Cyberpunk 2?
As of July 31, 184 developers were working on Cyberpunk 2, though no release date has been announced.
What new expansion is CD Projekt RED planning to release for The Witcher 3?
CD Projekt RED will release 'Songs of the Past', a new expansion for The Witcher 3, next year.

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