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Russia will slightly cut oil output this year, deputy PM Novak says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia will slightly cut oil output this year, deputy PM Novak says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Russia to Slightly Reduce Oil Output in 2024 Amid Refinery Maintenance

Russia's Oil Production Outlook and Market Impact

Temporary Reduction in Oil Output

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia will slightly reduce its oil output this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, but the situation is temporary and oil production will begin to increase once domestic refineries finish scheduled maintenance.

Government Forecasts and Budget Planning

A government draft forecast seen by Reuters this week showed Russia has downgraded the oil output forecast for this year to a 17-year low and revised the fuel exports outlook for 2026 and 2027 due to the war with Ukraine.

The forecasts, which are expected to be finalised at the end of September and are used in drafting the budget, reduced oil production estimates for 2026-2029 by between 16 million and 20 million tons compared to the previous outlook published in May.

Factors Behind Production Fluctuations

Refinery Maintenance and Output Decline

Novak said on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok that Russia was currently experiencing a "partial decline" in production volumes compared with forecast figures.

"This is partly due to oil refineries operating below capacity because of unscheduled maintenance. However, this is a temporary phenomenon, and in principle, as the refineries resume operations and the situation stabilises, production will increase," Russian news agencies cited him as saying on Thursday.

OPEC+ and Global Oil Markets

Impact of OPEC+ Production and Regional Challenges

Asked about the impact on the market of OPEC+ countries  - which accounted for about 40% of global oil output in July, according to Reuters calculations - Novak said the group was experiencing what he called a "localised challenge" as a result of the drop in supplies via the Strait of Hormuz.

"Nevertheless, OPEC's role remains significant, as the production volumes of OPEC member countries are very high and account for a substantial proportion of global exports; therefore, this will undoubtedly continue to have a significant impact on global markets," Novak said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s crude oil output forecast for 2026 has been downgraded to its lowest level since 2009—494.2 million tons or ~9.88 million barrels per day—down 17.2 million tons year‑on‑year, according to a draft forecast (live.euronext.com).
  • The downward revision also trims production forecasts for 2026–2029 by 16–20 million tons compared to May projections, reflecting ongoing effects of the war in Ukraine (live.euronext.com).
  • Russia attributes the current “partial decline” in production to unscheduled refinery maintenance, but Deputy PM Novak expects production to recover once maintenance ends, highlighting the pause as temporary (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia reducing its oil output in 2024?
Russia is slightly reducing oil output due to unscheduled maintenance at domestic refineries, leading to temporary lower production.
Is the reduction in Russia's oil output permanent?
No, Deputy PM Novak stated that the reduction is temporary and production will increase as refineries complete maintenance.
What impact does OPEC+ have on the global oil market?
OPEC+ countries account for about 40% of global oil output, significantly influencing global markets during supply changes.

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