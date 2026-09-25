Swedish and Finnish Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft in Nordic Airspace
Joint Nordic Airspace Defense Operation
Incident Overview
COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swedish and Finnish fighter jets were scrambled to intercept and identify Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Thursday, the Finnish Air Force said on Friday.
Finnish-Swedish Airspace Monitoring Framework
The mission fell under the broader Finnish-Swedish framework for monitoring and safeguarding both countries' airspace, the air force said in a statement.
Details of the Intercepted Russian Aircraft
The two air forces' jets tracked down and identified a group of Russian aircraft including a transport plane and several fighter jets, it added.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)