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Swedish, Finnish fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Swedish and Finnish Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft in Nordic Airspace

Joint Nordic Airspace Defense Operation

Incident Overview

COPENHAGEN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swedish and Finnish fighter jets were scrambled to intercept and identify Russian military aircraft in international airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Thursday, the Finnish Air Force said on Friday.

Finnish-Swedish Airspace Monitoring Framework

The mission fell under the broader Finnish-Swedish framework for monitoring and safeguarding both countries' airspace, the air force said in a statement.

Details of the Intercepted Russian Aircraft

The two air forces' jets tracked down and identified a group of Russian aircraft including a transport plane and several fighter jets, it added.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The interception falls under the joint Finnish‑Swedish framework to monitor and safeguard airspace over the Baltic/Gulf of Finland (mynewsdesk.com)
  • A mix of Russian aircraft—including a transport plane and fighter jets—were tracked and identified in international airspace (yle.fi)
  • Swedens deployment of Gripen jets and warships to Finland enhances Finland‘s air and maritime surveillance amid increased regional tension (aol.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened over the Gulf of Finland?
Swedish and Finnish fighter jets intercepted and identified Russian military aircraft in international airspace.
Which countries participated in the interception?
Sweden and Finland participated in the interception and tracking of Russian aircraft.
What types of Russian aircraft were involved?
The Russian group included a transport plane and several fighter jets.
What is the framework for these airspace monitoring missions?
The mission was conducted under the Finnish-Swedish framework for monitoring and safeguarding airspace.

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