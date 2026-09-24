GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Police arrest actors, politicians protesting against Netanyahu outside UN - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Police arrest actors, politicians protesting against Netanyahu outside UN

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics International Protests UN Israel

Police Arrest 30 Including Actors and Politicians at UN Protest Against Netanyahu

UN Protest and Arrests Overview

By Maria Tsvetkova

High-Profile Arrests at the Protest

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Police arrested at least 30 people including actors and politicians as they protested outside United Nations headquarters on Thursday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his speech at the General Assembly.

Notable Figures Detained

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon, Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and New York City council member Chi Osse were among those arrested.

Protesters' Voices and Motivations

“What’s being done to Gaza, the obliteration of an entire society, in our name, with our tax dollars, this is our responsibility to speak out against, and Netanyahu has no right to use the platform of the United Nations to justify these atrocities,” said Manijeh Moradian, a 50-year-old university professor of Iranian and Jewish heritage, who took part in the protest.

Netanyahu's Response and International Reaction

At the General Assembly, Netanyahu defended Israel's actions in the region, seeking to counter growing international isolation ahead of elections he could lose, as dozens of delegates streamed out of the General Assembly Hall.

Organization and Actions of the Protest

The rally was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish activist group that supports Palestinians. Around 200 people gathered outside the United Nations in identical white T-shirts with printed slogans "Fund people not bombs," "No war" and "Free Palestine."

Protest Tactics and Police Response

The group blocked traffic, and police ordered them to leave through loudspeakers. Some people moved to the sidewalks, but the core group of protesters remained seated on the pavement and continued chanting anti-Netanyahu slogans as police officers, who arrived on bicycles, surrounded them.

Arrest Procedures and Protest Chants

One by one officers pulled protesters from the group, tied their hands behind their backs with zip ties and escorted them to police buses. The activists kept chanting "Netanyahu go to hell" outside the buses.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • At least 30 protesters were arrested in the sit‑in near UN HQ opposing Netanyahu’s UN address, featuring slogans like “Fund people not bombs” and “Free Palestine” (reutersconnect.com).
  • High-profile detainees included Oscar‑winner Susan Sarandon, Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, and NYC Council member Chi Osse (ansa.it).
  • Protesters—approximately 200 in white slogan T‑shirts—blocked traffic, sat on pavement chanting, and were removed by bike‑mounted police using zip ties, while Netanyahu addressed the UN to counter growing global isolation (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were among those arrested during the protest outside the UN?
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and New York City council member Chi Osse were among those arrested.
What was the main reason for the protest against Netanyahu at the UN?
Protesters opposed Netanyahu's policies towards Gaza and the use of the UN platform to justify Israeli actions.
Which group organized the protest outside the United Nations?
The rally was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish activist group supporting Palestinians.
How did police respond to the protesters outside the UN headquarters?
Police ordered protesters to disperse, and eventually arrested at least 30 people after they blocked traffic and remained seated on the pavement.
What slogans were used by the protesters at the UN demonstration?
Protesters wore shirts with slogans like 'Fund people not bombs,' 'No war,' and 'Free Palestine,' and chanted 'Netanyahu go to hell.'

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US drafted memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released

US drafted memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released

Image for At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out

At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out

Image for Beset by far-right rival, Italy's Meloni tightens foreign pupil rules

Beset by far-right rival, Italy's Meloni tightens foreign pupil rules

Image for Belarus president Lukashenko frees 15 more prisoners in wake of US talks

Belarus president Lukashenko frees 15 more prisoners in wake of US talks

Image for North Korea rejects call to halt nuclear tests

North Korea rejects call to halt nuclear tests

Image for For Pope Leo, the risk of an AI apocalypse is a major concern

For Pope Leo, the risk of an AI apocalypse is a major concern

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Trump tells countries to quit ICC. Few follow his lead
Trump tells countries to quit ICC. Few follow his lead
Image for France to send military to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says
France to send military to protect Saudi Arabia on Red Sea oil route, Macron says
Image for Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine, damage maternity clinic
Image for Macklemore sets 'Free Palestine' tour after being dumped from Ed Sheeran shows
Macklemore sets 'Free Palestine' tour after being dumped from Ed Sheeran shows
Image for Twelve Kazakh military personnel die after being washed out to sea during exercises
Twelve Kazakh military personnel die after being washed out to sea during exercises
Image for British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza
British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza
Image for NATO steps up intelligence-sharing over Russia threat, top commander says
NATO steps up intelligence-sharing over Russia threat, top commander says
Image for Russia says strikes hit Ukrainian military-linked facilities, vessels
Russia says strikes hit Ukrainian military-linked facilities, vessels
Image for US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says
US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says
Image for Closure of Rome's Colosseum extended for another day after worker's death
Closure of Rome's Colosseum extended for another day after worker's death
Image for Croatian court allows extradition of Nord Stream blast suspect to Germany, media reports
Croatian court allows extradition of Nord Stream blast suspect to Germany, media reports
Image for Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression
Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression
View All Headlines Posts