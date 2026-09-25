UK firms to use Ukraine battlefield data for AI drone swarm development

British Firms Granted Access to Ukrainian Battlefield Data for AI Innovation

Overview of the UK-Ukraine Data Sharing Deal

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British firms will be allowed to use battlefield data from Ukraine to develop new AI models for drone swarms, the British government said on Friday.

Details of the Agreement

• A deal between British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy allows access to a database of imagery and video gathered by uncrewed aerial systems in Ukraine, including over 6 million detections of objects, such as tanks, artillery, air defence systems, infantry, and aerial targets

AI Drone Swarms and Their Capabilities

How AI Drone Swarms Operate

• Drone swarms fly, swim or drive autonomously, using AI to work together, identify threats and targets and reach decisions, the government said, adding that there is always human involvement in such operations

Human Oversight in Drone Operations

• "This world-first access to real battlefield data will allow British companies to continue pushing the frontier of defence innovation, deterring our enemies and making us safer at home as well as further strengthening Ukraine," British defence minister Wes Streeting said in a statement

Opportunities for British Companies

Eligibility and Application Process

• Access to the database is available for up to 12 British companies, which must submit proposals showing their work would be applicable to both Ukrainian and British defence requirements

Focus Areas for AI Development

• The British government is asking for proposals including AI-enabled autonomous target recognition and distributed decision-making systems, under which drone routes, priorities and behaviours can adapt without relying on a single point of control

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)