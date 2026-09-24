Britain Issues Warning to Iran Over Hostile Activity and Cyber Threats on UK Soil

UK-Iran Relations and Recent Security Concerns

Diplomatic Meeting at the United Nations

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a meeting that Britain will "not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil" from groups linked to his country, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Miliband and Araqchi met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the report said, citing Britain's foreign office.

Key Discussion Points

Miliband and Araqchi discussed the war in the Middle East, the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Britain's "unwavering resolve to combat threats from Iranian-linked groups in UK soil", the report added.

Cyber Threats Linked to Iran

National Cyber Security Centre's Findings

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said last week Iranian state-linked cyber actors had used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through "spear-phishing" campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

Response from UK Authorities

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)