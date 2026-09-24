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Britain warns Iran it will not tolerate hostile activity on UK soil, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain warns Iran it will not tolerate hostile activity on UK soil, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Britain Issues Warning to Iran Over Hostile Activity and Cyber Threats on UK Soil

UK-Iran Relations and Recent Security Concerns

Diplomatic Meeting at the United Nations

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a meeting that Britain will "not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil" from groups linked to his country, Sky News reported on Thursday.  

Miliband and Araqchi met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the report said, citing Britain's foreign office. 

Key Discussion Points

Miliband and Araqchi discussed the war in the Middle East, the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Britain's "unwavering resolve to combat threats from Iranian-linked groups in UK soil", the report added.

Cyber Threats Linked to Iran

National Cyber Security Centre's Findings

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said last week Iranian state-linked cyber actors had used a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through "spear-phishing" campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram.

Response from UK Authorities

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Britain warned Iran it won’t tolerate hostile activity on UK soil, in a warning delivered at the UN General Assembly in New York.
  • The caution follows a joint advisory by the UK’s NCSC, US FBI and Dutch AIVD revealing use of CHOSEN BRICK spyware by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents via WhatsApp and Telegram.
  • The UK emphasises its unwavering resolve to counter threats—including cyber intrusion—from Iranian-linked groups, supported by technical agencies and law enforcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did Britain issue to Iran?
Britain warned Iran that it will not tolerate intimidation, threats, or hostile activity on UK soil from groups linked to Iran.
Who met to discuss these concerns?
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi at the UN General Assembly in New York.
What recent cyber threat was reported?
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre reported that Iranian state-linked cyber actors used a spyware called 'CHOSEN BRICK' in spear-phishing campaigns.
What was discussed regarding the Middle East?
The two foreign ministers discussed the war in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
How was the information about the meeting reported?
Sky News reported the details, citing statements from Britain's foreign office.

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