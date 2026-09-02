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Oil up nearly 1% as US and Iran trade fresh strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil up nearly 1% as US and Iran trade fresh strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Surge Nearly 1% After US and Iran Exchange Strikes, Supply Fears Rise

By Siddharth Cavale

Oil Market Reacts to Escalating US-Iran Tensions

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 1% in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's surge, as concerns over supply disruption intensified after the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes overnight, dimming hopes for a quick easing of tensions in the Middle East.

Price Movements in Global Oil Markets

Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.92%, to $95.52 a barrel by 0008 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 0.89%, to $91.02. Both contracts soared more than $4 on Tuesday, marking Brent's largest gain since July 24 and WTI's largest since July 23.

Details of US and Iranian Military Actions

US Airstrikes and Iranian Response

The United States said it had launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Iran overnight, prompting an Iranian response, in the most serious escalation of the conflict between the two countries in weeks.

Impact on Shipping and Regional Security

"The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said the U.S. attacks would further restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that carried about one-fifth of the global oil consumed before the conflict and which Iran has effectively closed to commercial shipping.

Claims and Counterclaims from Both Sides

The IRGC also said it had targeted a U.S. military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles that it claimed had killed a large number of U.S. forces, while Iranian state media reported a large-scale drone attack on a U.S. base in Bahrain in response to the American strikes.

Jordan's military said its air defenses intercepted 10 of 13 ballistic missiles that entered its airspace, while two U.S. officials said no American casualties had been reported so far from the attacks. Separately, Kuwait said its armed forces were responding to hostile drone activity.

Broader Impact on Oil Supply and Inventories

The latest exchange followed a weekend flare-up in hostilities, the first since July, and came after attacks on two tankers departing the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, causing further disruptions to oil supplies and forcing traders to seek alternative crude shipments.

In the U.S., the world's largest oil producer, crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended August 28, while distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, declined by 265,000 barrels, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.  

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose ~0.92% to $95.52 and WTI climbed ~0.89% to $91.02 as U.S.–Iran clashes escalated overnight, dampening hopes of easing Middle East tensions (Reuters reporting)
  • Strait of Hormuz, vital for around 20–25% of global oil trade, remains highly volatile amid U.S.–Iran military actions, increasing risk to shipping and global supply (AP, CFR, Brookings etc.)
  • In the U.S., crude inventories fell 2.6M barrels and distillate stocks dropped 265k barrels last week, adding bullish momentum to prices (American Petroleum Institute data)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise nearly 1% on Wednesday?
Oil prices increased due to heightened concerns over supply disruptions caused by escalated military strikes between the US and Iran in the Middle East.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this context?
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital oil transit route, carrying about one-fifth of global oil. Conflict has threatened its closure, impacting oil supply.
How did US and Iranian strikes impact the oil markets?
The strikes heightened fears of supply disruptions, causing Brent and WTI crude futures to surge and pushing oil prices to multi-week highs.
How have US crude inventories changed recently?
US crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended August 28, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute.
What actions did other regional countries take amid the escalation?
Jordan intercepted ballistic missiles in its airspace, and Kuwait reported its armed forces responded to hostile drone activity during the flare-up.

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