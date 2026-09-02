GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU to work on further sanctions against Russian individuals, Germany says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

EU to work on further sanctions against Russian individuals, Germany says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Geopolitics Sanctions Europe Russia

EU to Work on Additional Sanctions Against Russian Individuals, Germany Declares

Germany and EU Intensify Sanctions and Response to Russian Actions

EU's Commitment to Further Sanctions

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday that the European Union will work on imposing further sanctions on Russian individuals in the coming weeks.

Statements from German Foreign Minister

"The EU has imposed extensive sanctions on Russia, but we will certainly continue to work on imposing sanctions on individuals in the coming weeks," he said on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Ireland.

Pressure on Russia and Support for Ukraine

"Pressure on Russia is being stepped up and support for Ukraine also remains at a high level. That is the unity we are demonstrating at this time," he said.

Context: Recent Developments and German Government Actions

The top diplomat's comments come after the German government said on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month and that it ordered a series of measures in response.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal and Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany will push at EU level for more personal sanctions on Russians, reinforcing existing broad sanctions regimes (apnews.com)
  • The announcement follows Germany’s attribution of an attempted explosive drone attack on August 4 at Leipzig/Halle airport to Russian state actors, prompting closure of a consulate and cultural centre and tighter travel and shadow‑fleet measures (lemonde.fr)
  • These prospective sanctions build on the EU’s recent 21st package of restrictive measures, which included 48 individuals and 170 entities, targeting Russia’s energy, finance, crypto and military‑industrial sectors among others (consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new action is the EU planning against Russia?
The EU is planning to impose further sanctions on Russian individuals in the coming weeks.
Who confirmed the EU's intention for new sanctions?
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed the EU's ongoing work on new sanctions.
What recent event triggered stronger EU measures?
A drone attack attempt at Leipzig/Halle airport, attributed to Russia, led to the announcement of further measures.
Is support for Ukraine impacted by these sanctions?
Support for Ukraine remains at a high level despite the increased sanctions on Russia.
Where were the EU sanctions discussed?
The discussion took place on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Ireland.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BP appoints former Balfour Beatty CEO Ian Tyler as chair

BP appoints former Balfour Beatty CEO Ian Tyler as chair

Image for UK bond yields hit fresh 18-year high, adding to pressure on Healey

UK bond yields hit fresh 18-year high, adding to pressure on Healey

Image for Italy's Lottomatica to buy Spain's CIRSA to create Blackstone-backed betting giant

Italy's Lottomatica to buy Spain's CIRSA to create Blackstone-backed betting giant

Image for Oil prices steady as traders weigh supply risks

Oil prices steady as traders weigh supply risks

Image for Dollar hits two-week high, Middle East conflict and rate paths in focus

Dollar hits two-week high, Middle East conflict and rate paths in focus

Image for EU and some EU states summon Russian embassy officials over Leipzig drone attack

EU and some EU states summon Russian embassy officials over Leipzig drone attack

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany
Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany
Image for Greenland foreign minister says dialogue with US to resolve situation is ongoing
Greenland foreign minister says dialogue with US to resolve situation is ongoing
Image for US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over
US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over
Image for Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland as Arctic tensions grow
Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland as Arctic tensions grow
Image for Hopes of finding survivors dim a week after catastrophic Nepal flood
Hopes of finding survivors dim a week after catastrophic Nepal flood
Image for Russian attacks damage infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa, official says
Russian attacks damage infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa, official says
Image for US launches new strikes on Iran and Tehran hits back in widening conflict
US launches new strikes on Iran and Tehran hits back in widening conflict
Image for Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues
Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues
Image for Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, will not negotiate with 'terrorists'
Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, will not negotiate with 'terrorists'
Image for Belgian court orders trial for corruption, money laundering linked to Congo passport deal
Belgian court orders trial for corruption, money laundering linked to Congo passport deal
Image for UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo
UK pledges additional £50 million to help contain Ebola outbreak in Congo
Image for Ukraine parliament fails to pass parcel tax law tied to IMF, EU funding
Ukraine parliament fails to pass parcel tax law tied to IMF, EU funding
View All Headlines Posts