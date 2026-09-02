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Finance

Germany successfully tests Israeli ballistic missile, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Defence Germany Israel

Germany Tests Israeli Ballistic Missile, Boosts Defence Readiness

Germany's Missile Test and Defence Strategy

Successful Test of Israeli LORA Ballistic Missile

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Germany successfully tested an Israeli ballistic missile in the North Atlantic overnight, military officials said on Wednesday, as Western powers scramble to acquire long-range weapons to counter what they see as an increased threat from Russia.

The test of what officials said was a LORA missile built by Israel Aerospace Industries came hours after Berlin publicly blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered measures in response.

Germany's Current Missile Capabilities

Absence of Ballistic Missiles in German Arsenal

Germany does not currently have ballistic missiles, which fly at much higher speeds than the cruise missiles in its arsenal. The Israeli-built system has a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Germany's defence ministry said.

Multinational Collaborations and Procurement Plans

Berlin is engaged in a number of multinational collaborations aimed at developing long-range missiles, and also looking at options to buy such weapons.

Military Response and Strategic Importance

Statements from Military Leadership

Navy chief Jan Christian Kaack said the test was a success.

"Our units can successfully deploy the system, and its potential range exceeds anything we have seen before," he said in a statement. "In terms of protecting Germany and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence and maritime defence readiness."

Upgrading the Taurus Cruise Missile

Development of Taurus NEO

Germany is also working on an upgraded version of its Taurus cruise missile, currently its only weapon with a range of several hundred kilometres, with production scheduled to start in 2029.

Features of the Taurus NEO

The upgraded Taurus NEO missile will feature an extended range, improved shielding against interference, and advancements in navigation and seeker head technology, according to a budget document.

Current Taurus Missile Inventory and Capabilities

German forces have about 600 Taurus missiles with an official range of more than 500 km (310 miles) in their inventories, that can be launched from fighter jets such as the Tornado, the F-15 or the F-18.

The weapon, built by European defence company MBDA,,, is designed to destroy targets behind enemy lines such as command bunkers, ammunition and fuel dumps, airfields and bridges.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany tested the Israeli LORA ballistic short‑range missile from a frigate in the North Atlantic, achieving a range exceeding previous German ship‑launched capability (~500 km) (zeit.de)
  • The test paves the way for potential procurement of LORA as a maritime deep‑precision‑strike option, complementing Germany’s air‑launched Taurus NEO and prospective Tomahawk acquisitions (defence-network.com)
  • This aligns with Germany’s DPS strategy—modernising Taurus (serial production of Taurus NEO underway), acquiring off‑the‑shelf systems, and collaborating on European long‑range strike programmes like ELSA (bundesregierung.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What missile did Germany test in the North Atlantic?
Germany tested a LORA ballistic missile built by Israel Aerospace Industries.
Why is Germany acquiring long-range ballistic missiles?
Germany is seeking long-range ballistic missiles to counter increased threats from Russia and enhance its defence capabilities.
What is the range of the Israeli-built LORA missile?
The Israeli-built LORA missile has a range of up to 500 km (310 miles).
What other long-range missile projects is Germany involved in?
Germany is collaborating on multinational missile projects and developing an upgraded Taurus cruise missile, the Taurus NEO.
How did German military officials describe the test's significance?
Officials called the test a new chapter in deterrence and maritime defence readiness for Germany and its allies.

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