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Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Citi gains seat at heart of global bullion trading with clearing approval

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Precious Metals Clearing

Citi Gains Clearing Seat in London, Expanding Global Bullion Trading Influence

Citi Joins London Precious Metals Clearing Limited and Expands Market Role

By Polina Devitt and Pratima Desai

Citi's Entry into the London Bullion Market

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Citi has become the fifth bank to clear transactions in London's over-the-counter gold market, the world's largest bullion trading centre, in a major expansion of its precious metals business, the bank said on Monday.

The move broadens the small clearing network that underpins London's roughly $160 billion-a-day bullion market, giving Citi a direct role in the settlement infrastructure at the heart of global precious metals trading.

Significance of the Expansion

First Addition in a Decade

The expansion also marks the first addition to the clearing group in a decade and is a sign that reforms aimed at opening London's bullion market to new entrants are beginning to bear fruit.

The U.S.-based bank joins HSBC , ICBC Standard Bank, JPMorgan and UBS in the clearing network.

Official Announcement

"Citi and the LPMCL today announce Citi's admission as a clearing member of London Precious Metals Clearing Limited (LPMCL), adding Loco London settlement services for gold, silver, platinum and palladium," Citi said in a release.

Clearing Operations and Market Impact

LPMCL's Role in Precious Metals Settlement

LPMCL's members use unallocated precious metals in their accounts to settle trades between themselves or trades on behalf of their customers and their customers' clients. They clear more than 20 million ounces of gold on a net basis daily, on average.

Restructuring and Governance Changes

Citi's approval marks LPMCL's first major breakthrough since it began restructuring eight years ago, part of a wider overhaul of the institutions underpinning London's gold market. ICBC Standard Bank was the last new member to join 10 years ago.

The restructuring, which was aimed at making the organisation more accessible to new members by clarifying entry requirements and more transparent in terms of governance, resulted in independent board member James Cressy becoming chair in October.

Statement from LPMCL Chair

"The addition of Citi as a clearing member of LPMCL demonstrates the openness and transparency of our membership process, allowing new entrants to join and participate in the clearing and settlement of the predominant global over the counter precious metals market," Cressy said.

Vaulting Facilities and Custodial Services

London bullion clearing members have vaulting facilities in London, using either their own premises, or those of a secure storage agent to process and store precious metals for both the member and clients requiring custodial storage.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Pratima Desai; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Citi’s admission to LPMCL gives it a direct role in settling gold, silver, platinum and palladium trades in London’s $160 billion‑a‑day bullion market, reinforcing its presence in global precious metals infrastructure.
  • This marks the first new member of LPMCL since ICBC Standard’s entry in 2016, and the first in age‑adjusted decade since reforms launched around 2018 to streamline governance and membership criteria.
  • The expansion signals growing openness and a modest loosening of the historically closed clearing network, crucial for supporting London’s dominance in OTC precious metals settlement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Citi achieved in the London bullion market?
Citi has gained approval to be the fifth bank clearing transactions in London’s major over-the-counter gold market.
What is the significance of Citi joining LPMCL?
Citi’s addition expands the clearing network for London’s $160 billion-a-day bullion market and marks the first new member in a decade.
Which banks are part of the London Precious Metals Clearing Limited (LPMCL)?
The clearing banks are HSBC, ICBC Standard Bank, JPMorgan, UBS, and now Citi.
What changes have been made to make LPMCL more accessible?
Restructuring clarified entry requirements and improved governance, making membership more transparent and accessible to new entrants.
What services does LPMCL provide to its members?
LPMCL members use unallocated precious metals accounts to settle trades and offer vaulting and custodial storage for metals.

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