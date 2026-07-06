Airbus Targets 900 Jet Deliveries in 2024 Following Strong June Results
Airbus Delivery Performance and Outlook
Internal Goals and Official Guidance
PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Airbus has set an internal goal of 900 deliveries this year after handing over 89 jets in June, while keeping its official full-year guidance of 870 deliveries unchanged, industry sources said.
June Delivery Surge
June's total reflects an ongoing surge in deliveries as Airbus catches up on delayed deliveries to China and benefits from some easing of disruption to engine supplies, they said.
Company Response and Media Coverage
Airbus did not respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Airbus delivered around 90 jets in June.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Joe Bavier)