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Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus informally aims for 900 deliveries after strong June, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Airbus Targets 900 Jet Deliveries in 2024 Following Strong June Results

Airbus Delivery Performance and Outlook

Internal Goals and Official Guidance

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Airbus has set an internal goal of 900 deliveries this year after handing over 89 jets in June, while keeping its official full-year guidance of 870 deliveries unchanged, industry sources said.

June Delivery Surge

June's total reflects an ongoing surge in deliveries as Airbus catches up on delayed deliveries to China and benefits from some easing of disruption to engine supplies, they said.

Company Response and Media Coverage

Airbus did not respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Airbus delivered around 90 jets in June.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • June deliveries surged to approximately 89–90 jets, up from 81 in May, signaling momentum in production ramp-up (investing.com).
  • Airbus retains its official full‑year target of 870 deliveries, but internally aims for ~900, reflecting confidence in overcoming supply‑chain hurdles (lemonde.fr).
  • First‑half 2026 deliveries totaled about 350 jets, exceeding the 306 delivered in the same period of 2025, with expectations of further acceleration in H2 (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What internal delivery goal has Airbus set for 2024?
Airbus has set an internal goal of 900 jet deliveries in 2024.
How many jets did Airbus deliver in June?
Airbus delivered 89 jets in June, according to industry sources.
Has Airbus' official full-year guidance changed?
No, Airbus' official full-year guidance remains at 870 deliveries.
Why is Airbus seeing a surge in deliveries?
Airbus is catching up on delayed deliveries to China and is benefiting from improved engine supply.
Did Airbus respond to requests for comment about the delivery numbers?
No, Airbus did not respond to requests for comment regarding the delivery figures.

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